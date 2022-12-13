Woman unexpectedly gives birth on KLM flight from Ecuador

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman gave birth on a flight to Spain last week - despite having no prior knowledge that she was pregnant.

The woman was flying on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL755 from Ecuador to Spain on Wednesday (7 December), with a scheduled stop in Amsterdam, when she began to feel pain in her abdomen.

She went to use the onboard toilet, where she began to feel repetitive pains that seemed to be contractions, the NLTimes reported.

Luckily, three of her fellow passengers were medical staff - two doctors and a nurse from Austria - and quickly came to her aid.

After the flight landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, the woman (named as Tamara by medical staff) and her baby were taken in an ambulance to Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital.

Spaarne Gasthuis hospital released a statement on its website.

A spokesperson from the hospital said: "A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, [the woman’s] stomach hurt and she decided to go to the toilet. To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands.”

“Tamara had no idea she was pregnant and was quite taken aback by the event,” they added.

The baby has reportedly been named Maximiliano, named after one of the medical staff on the flight who helped deliver him.

The hospital continued that the pair were “fortunately in good health” following the event.

The medical facility stated on its website: “The team in the birthing department did everything possible to ensure that both received proper care and were on their way for the necessary paperwork for Maximiliano.

“As soon as possible, Tamara and Maximiliano will travel on to Madrid. The Spaarne Gasthuis wishes them well!"

Back in September, a woman gave birth on an American Airlines flight - and the ordeal was documented by her sister, a TikToker.

Four women on board, who were all practicing nurses, assisted with delivering the baby. The birth took just 30 minutes.