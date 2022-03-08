Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.

Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.

A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the waves.

“When the looping slide fails!” they captioned the video, which has had more than 15 million views in four days.

The passenger is shown sliding backwards after going through the over-sea loop, and eventually skidding to a halt, before having to scoot herself through the final portion.

“I would have a panic attack,” wrote follower @SKeelz, while a user named Providencia commented: “My heart rate accelerated watching this. Stuck in a clear tube suspended over the ocean… NOPE!!!”

Luckily, witnesses reported that she was quickly rescued by the ship’s staff.

“The lady was not stuck in the water slide for long,” the travel agent behind the YMG Travels TikTok account told Fox News.

“There is a side door for the slide and she was out of it immediately.”

They said that by the time cruise guests had gathered at that side of the deck to see if she had made it out safely, the passenger had already climbed out the slide’s emergency hatch.

“It was so quick," YMG Travels told reporters. “By the time I walked that way she was out and ready to do the slide again.”

Norwegian Cruise Line features the Ocean Loops slide on several of its vessels, but the video’s caption suggests this incident occurred on the Norwegian Encore.

The Norwegian Encore features the largest race track at sea, the Norwegian Speedway, as well as an Atlantis-themed laser tag circuit and the Ocean Loops waterslide.

The Independent has contact Norwegian Cruise Lines for comment.

On Friday, a new Royal Caribbean liner took over the title of world’s largest cruise ship, topping a list where the operator dominates the top five.

The Wonder of the Seas - which weighs 236,857 gross tonnes and measures 362m x 64m - has the tallest waterslide at sea, the Ultimate Abyss, as well as a casino, carousel, Flowrider surf machine, jogging track, zipline and outdoor cinema.