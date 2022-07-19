Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Rasmus Kofoed is the head chef of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Copenhagen </p>

Rasmus Kofoed is the head chef of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Copenhagen

(AFP via Getty Images)

Meat-free hotspot in top foodie city named world’s best restaurant

The restaurant is situated on the eighth floor of Denmark’s national football stadium

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 19 July 2022 13:34
Comments

Copenhagen is the home of the world’s best restaurant for the second year in a row.

Geranium, which serves a meat-free, seasonally based Scandi menu, took the top spot at the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards on Monday night.

Based on the eighth floor of Denmark’s national football stadium, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant is open just four days a week in an effort by head chef Rasmus Kofoed and co-owner Søren Ledet to instill work-life balance.

“Rasmus Kofoed, Søren Ledet and their team have created an unforgettable dining experience, taking seasonal cooking to superlative heights and delivering precise, beautiful and elegant food that combines art and flavour alongside a ground-breaking drinks programme,” said William Drew, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Resturants.

“Geranium has cemented its status as a global culinary destination and a much-deserved winner of the coveted title, The World’s Best Restaurant 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

Recommended

“It is also very exciting to recognise this diverse list of restaurants and see this vibrant culinary community coming together to celebrate in London.”

The lavish awards ceremony hosted by Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci took place in London’s Old Billingsgate, a Victorian building that was once the world’s largest fish market in the 19th century.

As per the awards rules, restaurants can only win the top prize once, after which they are entered into a separate “Best of the Best” programme.

Members of the prestigious group include Noma in Copenhagen, which topped the list last year, New York’s Eleven Madison Park, The Fat Duck in Berkshire, Osteria Francescana in Moderna Italy and Mirazur in Menton France.

South American restaurants also did well on this year’s list – Central in Lima, Peru climbed two places to second place, while Maido, a Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant placed at number 11. Brazil’s A Caso do Porco, a restaurant dedicated to all things porcine, rose 10 places to number seven.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is created from the votes of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Acadamy, made up of over 1,000 international restaurant industry experts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in