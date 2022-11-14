Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Germany sends Qatar a message with Lufthansa ‘diversity plane’ to World Cup

Official team jet makes a clear statement about LGBTQ+ rights

Lucy Thackray
Monday 14 November 2022 10:30
Comments
<p>The World Cup plane’s bold livery</p>

The World Cup plane’s bold livery

(Lufthansa)

Lufthansa is making a statement by flying the German football team plane to the Qatar World Cup in a “diversity plane”.

“Diversity wins,” proclaims the Airbus A330, nicknamed “Fanhansa”, with a slogan painted across its fuselage.

The aircraft is set to fly the German team, coaches and management to their training base in Oman on Monday (14 November), then travel on to Qatar at a later date.

The airline revealed the design on Sunday, following years of campaigning by LGBTQ+ activists against holding this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Same-sex relations and marriage are both illegal in Qatar, with its Sharia law system meaning it is possible offenders could face the death penalty.

Recommended

In recent weeks its World Cup Ambassador ambassador Khalid Salman has said gay people “have to accept our rules here” and described homosexuality as “damage in the mind”.

The Lufthansa jet’s exterior features a colourful mural of people with their arms around one another, devised with German illustrator Peter Phobia.

A statement from the airline said: “Lufthansa is a byword for openness, tolerance, diversity and bringing people together.

“The company enables its customers from all nations and cultures to connect, and welcomes everyone aboard, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, nationality, identity or sexual orientation.

Artists putting the finishing touches to the mural

(Lufthansa)

“And it is taking this same message – that Diversity Wins! – aloft and around the world.”

“This 2022 World Cup in Qatar is like no other,” declares the airline on its website. “All the more important for us to set an example of limitless diversity.”

Germany isn’t the only team planning to protest LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar in visual ways.

Recommended

Several teams are planning to show their values with a “OneLove” armband, while Denmark’s team had designed a “human rights for all” shirt for its players, which was rejected by FIFA.

In October, the gay rights organisation Stonewall called upon fans and players to “stand up and call out the criminalisation and persecution” of LGBTQ+ people in Qatar at the event, which begins on Sunday 20 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in