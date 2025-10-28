This airline has been crowned the best in Europe at the ‘Oscars of tourism’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe’s best airline has been crowned at the “Oscars of tourism”, taking the title for a second year in a row.

The World Travel Awards took place this year in Sardinia, Italy, marking the best hotels, tour operators, cruise line and destinations in the industry.

While popular airlines such as British Airways and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines were nominated, it was German airline Lufthansa that emerged as the winner, taking the title of “Europe’s Leading Airline.”

Since the awards started back in 1993, the airline has won the title an impressive 13 times, more than any other airline, with a six-year winning streak between 2011 and 2016.

The World Travel Awards is voted for by industry professionals, the media and travel consumers worldwide using a first-past-the-post system.

This year, Lufthansa also won awards for best economy class airline and best airline brand.

Lufthansa is one of the world’s largest airlines, flying to around 200 destinations every year, covering routes across Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Alongside Lufthansa Airlines, the wider Lufthansa Group also includes others in its fleet, such as Swiss and Austrian Airlines.

Elsewhere in the aviation category, Zurich took the title of Europe’s Leading Airport, while Swiss International Air Lines collected double honours for both its business and first class offerings.

Portugal was voted the most popular destination in Europe, while Madeira won “Europe’s Leading Island Destination.”

The Georgian city of Batumi was crowned the best all-season destination in Europe, while Dublin’s Trinity College won the accolade of being the continent's best academic tourist attraction.

In the hospitality sector, Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul was recognised for being Europe’s Leading Hotel, and Greece’s Sani Resort won the award for the best family resort in Europe.

Graham Cooke, the founder of the World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners are stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark across our industry.”

Nominees for Europe’s 10 best airlines in 2025

Lufthansa (winner)

Air France

British Airways

Iberia

Icelandair

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

SAS Scandinavian Airlines

Swiss International Air Lines

TAP Air Portugal

Turkish Airlines

