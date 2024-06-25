World’s best airline for 2024 named at ‘the Oscars of aviation’

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Qatar Airways has taken back the top spot in the ‘Oscars of the aviation industry’ to be voted the world’s best airline for 2024.

Air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, announced the results of its World Airline Awards in a ceremony in Windsor on Monday (24 June), naming Qatar as the overall winner, as well as first in the business class, business class lounge and Middle East categories.

It is the eighth time in the award’s 25-year history that the Doha-based airline has been voted the best in class at the awards.

Last year’s winner Singapore Airlines came second in the list followed by Emirates, ANA All Nippon Airways and Cathay Pacific to round off the top five of over 350 airlines.

The 2023 winner, Singapore, was also honoured as the best airline in Asia for the having world’s best cabin staff and first-class facilities.

Skytrax annual rankings are based on airline passenger satisfaction surveys taken from over 100 countries between September 2023 to May 2024.

In 13th place, British Airways was the highest-ranking UK airline to make the list in the company of Virgin Atlantic in the top 20. The British flag carrier also took home the award for the world’s most family-friendly airline for its children’s meals, amenities and onboard entertainment.

Turkish Airlines was namechecked as the best airline in Europe for the ninth time with a nod to its “very high” catering standards, while Spanish airline, Volotea, was hailed as the best low-cost airline in Europe.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “This is a proud Qatar Airways moment and it is my honour to share this award with my hardworking colleagues.

“This award is testimony to our relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to more wins in the future.”

The world’s top 20 airlines in 2024, according to Skytrax