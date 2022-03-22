‘World’s best airport’ has indoor rainforest, slide, trampolines and rooftop pool

Singapore’s Changi Airport has once again been ranked best in the world, this time in Money.co.uk’s top 10 list.

The Southeast Asian hub routinely tops lists of the most beloved places to fly from, thanks to its indoor rainforest, waterfalls, mirror maze, tube slide and a rooftop pool and jacuzzi with views of planes taking off - not to mention great food, drink and shopping options.

Considering more practical matters, financial website Money.co.uk looked at “delays, parking costs, transfer times and more” when ranking the world’s airports.

Changi came out with a winning score of 8.32 out of 10, with Money.co.uk saying: “Singapore Changi is one of the busiest airports in Southeast Asia and offers an unrivalled experience for its passengers.

“Changi has the second-highest number of shops on offer (224) and allows you to park for just £19.14 for a week.”

Second place went to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, scoring 8.03 for its punctual flights among other charms.

Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport - Latin America’s busiest - came in third with 7.4 out of 10. Money.co.uk said: “While it scored poorly on some factors, Mexico City has 226 shops and is also just seven minutes away from the city centre.”

Tokyo Haneda was found to have the fewest flight delays - based on flights departing 15 minutes or more behind schedule - despite dealing with over 85 million passengers a year.

Meanwhile, the report compiled a list of 14 airports which don’t charge to drop off passengers, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Chicago O’Hare and Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith.

Seoul Incheon, in South Korea, was found to have the biggest food and drink offering, with 264 restaurants.

