The world’s best travel attractions for 2023 revealed

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The world’s best travel attractions have been revealed in a new ranking.

Tripadvisor has unveiled its list of the best experiences and attractions in the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do awards for 2023.

Data from global travellers’ reviews was analysed between May 2022 and April 2023 to compile the list of winners.

The awards cover the main accolade, Top Overall Experiences, plus 10 other categories including Top Attractions, Amusement Parks and Water Parks, Bucket List Experiences, Sailing and Day Cruises and Family-Friendly Experiences.

A full day tour of Hawaiian island Oahu has been awarded 2023’s best experience in the world. A Thai cooking course in Chiang Mai, Thailand was found to be the second most popular experience, followed by a tour of Ubud in Bali, which came in third.

Meanwhile the top attraction in the world for 2023 is Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. The Colosseum in Rome, Italy follows in second place, while Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, was third.

When it comes to the top experiences in the UK, Tripadvisor awarded the Historical Pub Walking Tour of London, High-Speed Thames River Cruise and The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh first, second and third place respectively.

The top three UK attractions were named as Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh, National Gallery in London and the Tower of London.

The UK is also featured several times in the list of best global Amusement and Water Parks for 2023. Blackpool Pleasure Beach is in eighth place, jumping six spots higher than last year. The Milky Way Adventure Park in Clovelly, Devon is at number 10, while Alton Towers Resort and Drayton Manor Theme Park have been named 12th and 20th respectively.

In the other award categories, Niagara Falls American-Side Tour with Maid of the Mist Boat Ride in New York took first place for Sailing and Day Cruises, while Red Dunes ATV, Sandsurf, Camels, Stargazing and 5-star BBQ at Al Khayma Camp in Dubai was named the best bucket list experience.

“Experiences turn travellers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come,” Kate Urquhart, general manager of experiences at Tripadvisor said.

“With more than 300,000 bookable experiences in over 250,000 destinations worldwide, Tripadvisor helps people access the best things to do globally, and we’re committed to expanding that number of tours and attractions across every destination.

“These awards are a testament to the businesses dedicated to ensuring the Tripadvisor community enjoys the most memorable trips, and we’re grateful to everyone who took the time to share their reviews and help fellow travellers plan their next escape.”

Top 10 experiences in the world

Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour, Honolulu, Hawaii Thai Cooking Course, Chiang Mai, Thailand Ubud Tour - Best of Ubud, Ubud, Bali Red Dunes ATV, Sandsurf, Camels, Stargazing and BBQ, Dubai, UAE Best DMZ 3rd Infiltration Tunnel Tour from Seoul, Seoul, South Korea Reykjavik Food Walk - Local Foodie Adventure, Reykjavik, Iceland Amsterdam Luxury Guided Sightseeing Canal Cruise, Amsterdam, Netherlands Angkor Wat Sunrise Tour, Siem Reap, Cambodia San Juan Guided Snorkel Tour, San Juan, Puerto Rico Hanoi Jeep Tours, Hanoi, Vietnam

Top 10 experiences in the UK

Historical Pub Walking Tour of London, London High-Speed Thames River Cruise, London The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh, Edinburgh Tour for Muggles, London Famous Black Taxi Tours Belfast, Belfast Celtic Park Stadium Tour, Glasgow Oxford University Walking Tour With University Alumni Guide, Oxford The Jack The Ripper Walking Tour, London West End Musicals Silent Disco Walking Tour, London Gander Walking Tours in Glasgow, Glasgow

Top 10 attractions in the world

Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain Colosseum, Rome, Italy Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, The Netherlands The Dubai Fountain, Dubai, UAE Empire State Building, New York City, NY Musée d’Orsay, Paris, France Eiffel Tower, Paris, France Trevi Fountain, Rome, Italy Central Park, New York City, NY Plaza de Espana, Seville, Spain

The top 10 attractions in the UK