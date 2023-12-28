Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

World’s coolest neighbourhoods revealed – including UK’s No.1

Baltic Triangle just misses out on top 10 spot in annual list

Helen Coffey
Thursday 28 December 2023 13:23
Comments
<p>A ’hood in Medellin was crowned number one</p>

A ’hood in Medellin was crowned number one

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The world’s coolest neighbourhoods in 2023 have been revealed in Time Out’s annual list.

The 40-strong ranking includes cities from around the world, and was compiled based on a survey of 12,000 respondents to create a shortlist. This was then whittled down by the publication’s experts and city editors, who assessed factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

The UK’s highest performer was not in the capital but in Liverpool; the Baltic Triangle district just missed out on a top 10 spot, coming in 11th place.

Formerly a collection of unoccupied shipping warehouses, the area is now home to the “best restaurateurs, artists and creatives in the city”, according to Time Out, which commended it as a place to “experience the city’s younger side”.

Elsewhere in the UK, Leith in Edinburgh placed 16th, Glasgow’s West End came 20th, and King’s Cross in London was awarded 24th.

Half of the top 10 were located in Europe, with Smithfield in Dublin (Ireland), Carabanchel in Madrid (Spain), Havnen in Copenhagen (Denmark), Isola in Milan (Italy), and Amsterdam West (the Netherlands) coming 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th and 9th respectively.

The coolest neigbourhood in the world, however, was deemed to be Laureles in Medellín, Colombia. It was praised for its famed nightlife strip known as La 70; a “laidback reputation”; an enhanced restaurant scene; “tranquillity in the form of parks, tree-lined streets, yoga studios and countless coffee shops”; and the retention of its “traditional Colombian neighbourhood feel”.

The remaining top 10 consisted of: Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan, Melbourne’s Brunswick East (Australia), New Orleans’ Mid-City (USA) and Tokyo’s Tomigaya (Japan).

Top 40 coolest neighbourhoods

  1. Laureles, Medellín, Colombia
  2. Smithfield, Dublin, Ireland
  3. Carabanchel, Madrid, Spain
  4. Havnen, Copenhagen, Denmark
  5. Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
  6. Brunswick East, Melbourne, Australia
  7. Mid-City, New Orleans, USA
  8. Isola, Milan, Italy
  9. Amsterdam West, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  10. Tomigaya, Tokyo, Japan
  11. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool, UK
  12. Cours Julien, Marseille, France
  13. Arts District, Los Angeles, USA
  14. Chinatown, Singapore
  15. Fort Greene, New York City, USA
  16. Leith, Edinburgh, UK
  17. Enmore, Sydney, Australia
  18. Costa da Caparica, Almada, Portugal
  19. Hyde Park, Chicago, USA
  20. West End, Glasgow, UK
  21. Sea Point, Cape Town, South Africa
  22. Neukölln, Berlin, Germany
  23. Haut-Marais, Paris, France
  24. King’s Cross, London, UK
  25. Hannam-dong, Seoul, South Korea
  26. Coral Gables, Miami, USA
  27. Richmond District, San Francisco, USA
  28. Vinohrady, Prague, Czech Republic
  29. El Clot, Barcelona, Spain
  30. San Miguel Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
  31. Exarcheia, Athens, Greece
  32. Bebek, Istanbul, Turkey
  33. Ponsonby, Auckland, New Zealand
  34. Zhongshan, Taipei, Taiwan
  35. Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Manila, Philippines
  36. Downtown, Montreal, Canada
  37. Dotonbori, Osaka, Japan
  38. The Annex, Toronto, Canada
  39. Song Wat, Bangkok, Thailand
  40. Cantonments, Accra, Ghana

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in