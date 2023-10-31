Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice

Time Out has revealed the global neighbourhoods that oozed cool in 2023, with Colombia’s laid-back Laureles in the city of Medellín taking the top spot for a perfect day out.

Forty districts in some of the world’s best-loved cities made the annual “coolest neighbourhood” shortlist of trending destinations, picked by a poll of 12,000 city-dwellers and local experts, who ranked areas on fun, food, culture and community.

Other factors including social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life went towards creating the final list of trendsetters.

Taking first place, Laureles is a neighbourhood of contrasts where famed nightlife strip “La 70” and Medellin’s main fútbol stadium meet yoga studios and countless coffee shops.

Meanwhile, quietly cool Havnen in Copenhagen made it to number five for being “the place where the city comes to play” on boats, paddleboards and kayaks, while Sheung Wan with its lively street art and Tokyo’s trendy Tomigaya also made the top 10.

Four UK neighbourhoods featured on the list of cultural hotspots; the regenerated shipping warehouses of the Baltic Triangle in Liverpool, the buzzing docks of Leith in Edinburgh, Glasgow’s exciting West End and the tried and tested alleys and piazzas of King’s Cross in London.

Time Out said: “The rise and rise in post-pandemic digital nomadism has led to an explosion of brand-new community spaces, multi-purpose culture centres and more cafés than we can count on two hands.

“Slick new developments and cool cafés might bring in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts – from old pubs to family greengrocers – keep it real.”

open image in gallery Four UK destinations made the list of cultural hotspots (Getty Images)

Time Out’s 40 coolest neighbourhoods 2023