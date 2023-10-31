Jump to content
World’s 40 coolest neighbourhoods, according to Time Out

Districts were ranked for fun, food, culture and community by over 12,000 people

Natalie Wilson
Tuesday 31 October 2023 10:28 GMT
<p>Melbourne's Brunswick East made the top 10 for its eclectic live music venues </p>

Melbourne’s Brunswick East made the top 10 for its eclectic live music venues

(Getty Images)

Time Out has revealed the global neighbourhoods that oozed cool in 2023, with Colombia’s laid-back Laureles in the city of Medellín taking the top spot for a perfect day out.

Forty districts in some of the world’s best-loved cities made the annual “coolest neighbourhood” shortlist of trending destinations, picked by a poll of 12,000 city-dwellers and local experts, who ranked areas on fun, food, culture and community.

Other factors including social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life went towards creating the final list of trendsetters.

Taking first place, Laureles is a neighbourhood of contrasts where famed nightlife strip “La 70” and Medellin’s main fútbol stadium meet yoga studios and countless coffee shops.

Meanwhile, quietly cool Havnen in Copenhagen made it to number five for being “the place where the city comes to play” on boats, paddleboards and kayaks, while Sheung Wan with its lively street art and Tokyo’s trendy Tomigaya also made the top 10.

Four UK neighbourhoods featured on the list of cultural hotspots; the regenerated shipping warehouses of the Baltic Triangle in Liverpool, the buzzing docks of Leith in Edinburgh, Glasgow’s exciting West End and the tried and tested alleys and piazzas of King’s Cross in London.

Time Out said: “The rise and rise in post-pandemic digital nomadism has led to an explosion of brand-new community spaces, multi-purpose culture centres and more cafés than we can count on two hands.

“Slick new developments and cool cafés might bring in new crowds, but neighbourhood stalwarts – from old pubs to family greengrocers – keep it real.”

<p>Four UK destinations made the list of cultural hotspots </p>

Four UK destinations made the list of cultural hotspots

(Getty Images)

Time Out’s 40 coolest neighbourhoods 2023

  1. Laureles, Medellín
  2. Smithfield, Dublin
  3. Carabanchel, Madrid
  4. Havnen, Copenhagen
  5. Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
  6. Brunswick East, Melbourne
  7. Mid-City, New Orleans
  8. Isola, Milan
  9. West, Amsterdam
  10. Tomigaya, Tokyo
  11. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool
  12. Cours Julien, Marseille
  13. Arts District, Los Angeles
  14. Chinatown, Singapore
  15. Fort Greene, New York City
  16. Leith, Edinburgh
  17. Enmore, Sydney
  18. Costa da Caparica, Almada
  19. Hyde Park, Chicago
  20. West End, Glasgow
  21. Sea Point, Cape Town
  22. Neukölln, Berlin
  23. Haut-Marais, Paris
  24. King’s Cross, London
  25. Hannam-dong, Seoul
  26. Coral Gables, Miami
  27. Richmond District, San Francisco
  28. Vinohrady, Prague
  29. El Clot, Barcelona
  30. San Miguel Chapultepec, Mexico City
  31. Exarcheia, Athens
  32. Bebek, Istanbul
  33. Ponsonby, Auckland
  34. Zhongshan, Taipei
  35. Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Manila
  36. Downtown, Montreal
  37. Dotonbori, Osaka
  38. The Annex, Toronto
  39. Song Wat, Bangkok
  40. Cantonments, Accra

