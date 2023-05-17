Jump to content

The world’s most expensive passports revealed

Australia tops the list, costing citizens £192

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Wednesday 17 May 2023 11:48
<p>The 8 priciest countries all charge over £100 </p>

The 8 priciest countries all charge over £100

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The world’s most expensive passports have been revealed.

Australia tops the list of countries charging the most, with an adult passport costing citizens £192.

The list has been published by insurance company William Russell based on data from the Global Passport Fees 2023 list, and ranks the 38 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Mexico is the second most expensive country, with citizens charged £142 for a passport.

Meanwhile, Switzerland is in third place with passports costing £117 per adult, while an Italian passport is fourth on the list at a cost of £113.

The US comes in fifth costing £109, closely followed by New Zealand (£107), a Chile (£106) and Canada (£104).

Also in the top 10 but coming in under the £100 mark is Japan at a cost of £96 and a passport for citizens in Turkey, which is priced at £92.

The UK shares 12th place with Greece, as both countries charge citizens £84 for an adult passport. Meanwhile, a passport in Luxembourg costs far less at £50 and a Swedish passport is even cheaper at £38.

In 36th place sits Spain, where citizens are charged £28 for a passport.

Czech Republic is the least expensive country on the 38-strong list as a passport there costs only £23.

This research also includes the varying cost of tourist, student, and work visas in different countries.

Australia is also listed as the most expensive country for student visa fees, with an average charge of £375.

Meanwhile, the US takes top place for the most expensive tourist visa fees, at £107 on average. Finally, it costs the most to get a work visa in Columbia, where you can expect to pay £246.

The world’s 20 most expensive passports

  1. Australia
  2. Mexico
  3. Switzerland
  4. Italy
  5. United States
  6. New Zealand
  7. Chile
  8. Canada
  9. Japan
  10. Turkey
  11. France
  12. Greece
  13. United Kingdom
  14. Denmark
  15. Israel
  16. Austria
  17. Ireland
  18. Netherlands
  19. Portugal
  20. Belgium

