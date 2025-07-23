The world’s most powerful passports in 2025 as UK drops in rankings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The most powerful passports in the world for 2025 have been revealed – and the UK travel document has again fallen down the rankings.

According to this year’s Henley Passport Index, Singapore’s red travel document continues to offer the most seamless international travel as the world’s most powerful passport.

The annual rankings evaluate 199 countries based on the number of destinations their passport holders can visit visa-free.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) was used to crown the Asian nation the best on the global mobility spectrum with easy access to 193 destinations.

UK passports were the world’s most powerful for three consecutive years between 2013 and 2015. Post-Brexit, the blue document has consistently fallen down the rankings. This year, the UK’s passport is in sixth place, offering visa-free travel to 186 destinations.

Of the 227 destinations that may require a travel visa, an average of 109 countries can be accessed without extra documentation by most passport holders. This has nearly doubled from just 58 in 2006.

Japanese and South Korean nationals are in second place, with the option to visit 190 destinations without a visa.

Seven EU passports share third place: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all with access to 189 destinations.

Saudi Arabia made the biggest rise in rankings, climbing four places to the 54th position. Nationals can visit 91 destinations without a visa.

As for the lowest score recorded by the index, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with just 25 countries accessible visa-free.

In the last 10 years, only 16 passports have fallen in power, including Venezuela, down 15 places, and the US, dropping down eight places.

The US, with 182 visa-free destinations, has fallen to 10th place. The former passport powerhouse held first place on the index in 2014.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO at Henley & Partners, said: “Your passport is no longer just a travel document — it’s a reflection of your country’s diplomatic influence and international relationships. In an era of growing inequality and mounting geopolitical uncertainty, strategic mobility and citizenship planning are more critical than ever.”

The top global passports 2025

Singapore – 193 visa-free destinations Japan, South Korea – 190 visa-free destinations Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain – 189 visa-free destinations Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden – 188 visa-free destinations Greece, New Zealand, Switzerland – 187 visa-free destinations United Kingdom – 186 visa-free destinations Australia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta, Poland – 185 visa-free destinations Canada, Estonia, UAE – 184 visa-free destinations Croatia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia – 183 visa-free destinations Iceland, Lithuania, United States – 182 visa-free destinations

