The Travel Desk reveals their least favourite airports in the world – one or two may surprise you

The Independent’s travel desk has been discussing their least favourite airports – do you agree with any on our list?

Simon Calder’s least favourite airport worldwide is New York JFK
Simon Calder’s least favourite airport worldwide is New York JFK (Getty Images)

A reader recently asked our travel correspondent, Simon Calder, which airports in the world he would describe as his least favourite.

Based on multiple journeys over the past year, Simon chose Manchester Terminal 3 as his least liked UK aviation hub.

“Before the budget airlines blossomed, T3 was a calm and organised location devoted largely to British Airways and its well-heeled customers. Now, it is heaving with Ryanair passengers (all other airlines having upped and left for Terminal 2),” he said.

“I am a proud member of that tribe. But until the much-needed refurbishment of the ageing complex is complete, there are simply too many of us to make it an enjoyable experience.”

Elsewhere in Europe, he named and shamed Paris CDG and Madrid. “I literally go out of my way to avoid changing planes at either,” Simon revealed. “Coming and going, each has a confusing multiplicity of terminals plus gruelling public transport links. Major capitals should deliver much more.”

However, when expanding the net worldwide, Simon said that there is “nowhere more miserable than New York JFK”.

Simon tries to avoid changing planes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport
Simon tries to avoid changing planes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (Getty Images)

“Flying from Kennedy airport always seems marred by absurdly long queues (“We are 30th in line for departure …”). But arrival is worse. After the aircraft touches down, my heart continues to sink because I know clearing US Customs and Border Protection will prove grim,” he said.

When discussing his thoughts with The Independent’s travel desk, we started to delve into our opinions on some of the worst airports we have encountered.

Senior travel writer Natalie Wilson declared that her most disliked airport has to be Václav Havel Airport Prague Terminal 1 after a recent trip to the Czech capital.

“In Terminal 1 of Prague’s international airport, you pass through passport control first – for me in October, a painful process riddled with Entry/Exit System teething issues – then go through standard security checks at your departure gate, so say goodbye to your liquids,” Natalie told us.

Natalie was not impressed with Prague’s lack of water fountains
Natalie was not impressed with Prague’s lack of water fountains (Getty Images)

“On the other side, empty vending machines and no water fountain make for what I imagine would be a very dehydrated delay.”

Meanwhile, travel writer Amelia Neath explained that while there are worse out there, none of the Greek airports are anything to write home about.

“Flying back to the UK from Rhodes in 2023 sticks in my mind for all the wrong reasons,” she said. “The signs to the gates were hard to follow, and the terminal was too small to cope with the large amounts of tourists, making for an overwhelming experience.”

Amelia says that Rhodes airport is not anything special
Amelia says that Rhodes airport is not anything special (Getty Images)

“We made the mistake of heading through passport control before buying anything to eat, leaving us only with the option of buying an overpriced sandwich and bitter coffee at the gate.”

Somewhat of a controversial take, global travel editor Annabel Grossman explained her disdain for Singapore Changi airport, a base so beloved it's often considered a destination to visit in itself.

“Hear me out here,” Annabel instructed us. “I know Singapore Changi is meant to be the best airport in the world, and I get it. Among the many attractions, there’s a rooftop cactus garden, a giant play structure, a trampoline in the sky, a climbing centre and a butterfly wall. It’s impressive.”

While beloved by many, Annabel does not see what the fuss is all about at Shanghai Changi airport
While beloved by many, Annabel does not see what the fuss is all about at Shanghai Changi airport (Getty Images)

“But do we really need all this in an airport? Every time I pass through Singapore airport, I feel an overwhelming pressure to do things. I should wander through the canopy garden, gaze at the waterfall, admire the ‘crystal cloud’ or perhaps indulge in a spa treatment. When in fact all I really want to do is check in and head straight to the gate, ignoring the extravagance around me.”

“Changi describes itself as a destination in itself, but I can’t imagine why anyone would rather hang out in the airport than spend more time in the wonderful city-state of Singapore itself,” she explained. “Quite frankly, it all feels a bit unnecessary and OTT. I like my airports comfortable and functional. So I’m sorry Changi, but you’re not for me.”

While Annabel felt that Singapore airport’s long list of facilities and experiences was unnecessary, US travel editor Ted Thornhill was wondering where all the innovation and glamour was hiding at one of Switzerland’s key airports, Geneva.

Ted warns travellers that Geneva airport does not live up to the destination that surrounds it
Ted warns travellers that Geneva airport does not live up to the destination that surrounds it (Getty Images)

“Geneva is known for its upscale hotels, posh shops, elegant architecture and a stunning mountainous backdrop. Plus, that lake. And so Geneva Airport comes as a shock, because it's nowhere near as glamorous as the city it serves,” he said.

“While the view on take-off and approach is eye-opening, the terminal experience is close to woeful, with lacklustre dining options, inadequate seating, too few power points, and an environment that feels overcrowded and generally not fit for purpose.”

Here is hoping for better airport experiences in 2026.

Comments

