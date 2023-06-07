Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ever fancied owning an iconic piece of Britain? Now’s your chance, with the sale of Kilnsey Crag, one of Yorkshire’s best-known landmarks, currently on the market for £150,000.

The 52-metre (170ft) limestone cliff, which dominates the drive into Upper Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales, has been described as “a genuinely unique opportunity”. About eight hectares (19 acres) of land, including the crag, is part of the sale.

Featuring on countless postcards, the crag is a well-known climbing hot-spot and was even painted by JMW Turner in 1816.

Agents Savills said: “The sale represents a genuinely unique opportunity to purchase one of the Big Three limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The overhanging cliff, formed by the force of the Wharfedale Glacier thousands of years ago, is awe-inspiring and internationally recognised.”

The sale details point out that the cliff and surrounding grassland is teeming with rare flora and fauna and is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The estate agent adds that “the sale offers significant amenity, biodiversity, and environmental opportunities”.

The crag has a 12-metre (40ft) overhang which, along with its proximity to the main road through Wharfedale, has made it one of the most challenging and popular rock-climbing locations in the north of England.

It forms one of the Big Three limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales, along with Gordale Scar and Malham Cove.

The crag is also the backdrop to the annual Kilnsey Agricultural Show, which happens on the Tuesday after the summer bank holiday in August.

The show culminates in the British Open Fell Running Association fell race, which includes a descent of “the chimney”, a steep crevice of rock in the crag face.

Will Douglas, director in the rural agency team at Savills in York, whose team is handling the sale, described the crag as “a popular tourist attraction”.

He said: “The sale offers significant natural capital, amenity, biodiversity and environmental opportunities and we fully expect its availability will capture the imagination of many interested buyers.”