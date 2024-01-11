Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With sun-drenched summers, a Unesco-graded heritage and Bedouin camps offering clear views of the constellations, Jordan knows how to host a holiday.

Days diving into the Red Sea and sunning oneself on golden sands in Aquaba steal the appeal for a Jordan holiday, but a labyrinth of Nabataean architecture in Petra, the desert dunes of Wadi Rum and Amman’s colourful cuisine is where the country truly shines.

Prepare for sugar-soaked knafeh in the capital’s central souk, beguiling structural beauty in the “Rose City” and a salty soak in the Dead Sea amid the rich history and vibrant social scene of Jordan’s cities.

Aside from more traditional pastimes, the intrepid thrills of a 675km hiking trail from north to south and yoga sessions in the company of camels weave the otherworldly terrain.

Here’s a carefully curated list of Jordanian highlights to inspire adventurous hikes, camps and cruises and how to pull off a trip to the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Taste Amman’s culinary heritage

Feast on falafel, hummus and mansaf in the Jordanian capital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jordan’s vibrant capital offers not only a sensory feast but a fusion of flavours for holidaymakers to eat their way through Amman’s culinary history. On the menu is stuffed falafel, creamy hummus and mansaf lamb, the national dish, all seasoned with olive oil from ancient groves and salt sifted from the Dead Sea punctate plates. Come morning, Bedouin breakfasts of labneh yoghurt and jebneh cheese pastries tantalise the taste buds. You can even learn the art of upside-down casserole, or maqluba, at one of the city’s traditional cooking schools.

How to do it

Responsible Travel offers a small group Jordan Food Adventure Holiday for a six-day food-fueled trip around Amman. From £960pp, Bedouin banquets, mezze picnics and traditional Jordanian breakfasts are for the eating, with cooking classes and gastronomy lessons included as you travel between accommodations; flights not included.

Float the Dead Sea

The salt lake sandwiched between Jordan and Israel has a salt concentration of 34 per cent (Getty Images)

The lowest body of water on Earth’s surface, the salt lake Dead Sea sandwiched between Jordan and Israel, is primed for floating with a salt concentration of 34 per cent. Emerald hues lap the otherworldly shore crusted with salt crystals, and a good book won't go amiss if you wish to soak, spa-style, with the bonus of buoyancy and mineral-dense mud masks scooped from the lakebed. Devote a whole day to dipping in to embrace Jordan’s steady pace of life.

How to do it

On a nine-day Jordan Family Adventure with Audley, holidaymakers can float the salty waters of the Dead Sea for some serious R&R. From £3,495pp, including flights, transfers, excursions and luxury accommodation; guests can also take a hands-on cookery class with a local chef in Petra and spend a night under the stars in Wadi Rum.

Camp in the Wadi Rum Desert

Hunker down under the stars in a dune-side Bedouin tent (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Venture to the red sand, rugged granite and Mars-esque landscapes of the Unesco-listed Wadi Rum desert for an experience of culture and camping on the rouge dunes. The “Valley of the Moon” hosts luxury settlements for keen campers to hunker down in southern Jordan. Better still, as the spot is unblemished by light pollution, the constellations come alive at night over traditional Bedouin barbecues and crackling campfires for uninterrupted views of the galaxy.

How to do it

Trailfinders Highlights of Jordan Tour, travelling from Amman to Wadi Musa, Petra and Aqaba, features eight days of desert camp and hotel accommodation, all breakfasts and activities, from £1,037pp based on two adults sharing. You’ll stay overnight at a Bedouin camp, embark on a four-wheel drive desert tour, and feast al fresco on a traditional meal in the Wadi Rum slice of your stay.

Hike the Jordan Trail

Spanning 675km from Umm Qais to Aqaba, the full route takes around 40 days to hike (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Opened in March 2017, the Jordan Trail – a 675km route stretching from Umm Qais in the north to Aqaba’s Red Sea south – runs the length of Jordan. Committed hikers can spend as many as 40 days tackling the extensive route through dramatic landscapes – or you can tie in just a day or two into your Middle East holiday. The trail winds between 52 communities through the canyons, wetlands and desert, and there are several guided tours set up to lead the way along a portion of the route (or the entire biblical distance).

How to do it

Regent Holidays provides a slice of the Jordan Trail from Dana to Petra for £4,945pp. The 10-day tour includes return flights, accommodation, meals, transfers and around 80km of trekking. With a variety of terrain to tread, from rocky valleys to hamada, landscapes comes spectacular vistas for a new perspective on Jordan.

Cruise to the ancient port of Aqaba

Dock up at the gateway to Jordan on family-friendly Red Sea holidays (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As Jordan’s primary port, the allure of Aqaba, the “gateway” to Jordan, can be enjoyed on a hands-off cruise up the Red Sea. Picture all-inclusive prices, family-friendly entertainment and a sailor’s view of the city with onshore tours to Petra’s monasteries, hours whiled away sunning on golden sands and scuba diving the Yamanieh coral reef all staples on a voyage itinerary.

How to do it

Tui offers a nine-day Agean Escape cruise from Limassol, Cyprus, to Aqaba, Jordan’s only port, on Marella Discovery 2. Think enjoying two pools, eight restaurants, a spa and entertainment on the week-long journey to Jordan. Cabin prices start from £1,297pp, with stops in Alanya, Rhodes and a sail down the Suez Canal along the way – and there’s plenty of excursions to Petra and Wadi Rum when you disembark.

Stretch out on a Bedouin yoga retreat

Perfect your downward dog in the company of camels in the Wadi Rum (Getty Images)

For a yoga experience at one with the elements, look to perfect your downward dog surrounded by the Wadi Rum desert. Mindfulness retreats set within the red rocks, sand, and herds of goats and camels combine yoga with spiritualism, active hikes and a traditional sense of Bedouin community; there’s a decadent glamping approach to the accommodation, fire gatherings and nights spent under the twinkle of stars.

How to do it

Yoga takes centre stage during stays at Bedouin Desert Retreat in Wadi Rum, featuring yoga and meditation sessions and Bedouin tent accommodation from just £33 per night. The Wadi Rum adventure includes breakfast and barbecue dinners, backdropped by unparalleled mountainscapes. You’ll even find complimentary chocolates on your pillow.

Peruse Petra’s ancient treasures

The Rose City is one of the new seven wonders of the world (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Strewn with Nabataean architecture and monumental structures, Jordan’s Rose City, Petra, carves the history of the country into its sandstone rocks. With a Unesco status and the title of one of the new seven wonders of the world, lofty buildings straddle gorges, canyons and cliffs, which also showcase the Hellenistic and Roman history of the city. Stand-out features, including the Royal Tombs, The Monastery and The Treasury within Petra’s pastels, are just a climb away.

How to do it

Intrepid Travel offers an epic three-day Petra Uncovered package from £678pp, including all transport, accommodation and traditional breakfasts. Highlights, such as a visit to the viewpoint of Mount Nebo and a float in the Dead Sea, gear up for a guided tour of the ancient Nabataean city of Petra. Flights not included; return flights with Wizz Air to Amman currently average £71 when departing from London.

