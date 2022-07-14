From being on the UK’s now-defunct red list to barring all Brits when the Omicron variant started spreading at a pace: Morocco has been on quite the journey when it comes to letting travellers in during the pandemic.

Entry rules for tourists have now been relaxed but not all restrictions have been dropped.

Here’s what to know when planning a trip.

Do you need to be vaccinated to enter Morocco?

No, but those who aren’t fully vaccinated must present a negative PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of boarding. You must show either proof of vaccination or the PCR test result at the border on arrival.

Notably, to be considered “fully” vaccinated, travellers to Morocco must have had three vaccine doses - the initial two plus a booster jab - or have had their second vaccine dose within the previous four months. Morocco accepts the UK’s NHS digital Covid Pass as proof of vaccination. Children under the age of 12 are exempt.

Do you need to take a Covid test to enter Morocco?

Only if you’re aged 12 and over and are not fully vaccinated, per the definition above.

After arrival, some passengers may be randomly selected to take a rapid antigen upon entry or a PCR test 48 hours later.

Certificates of Covid-19 recovery are not accepted by the Moroccan authorities as an alternative to a negative PCR test result.

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form?

Yes: all passengers are required to download, print and sign a passenger health form before arrival in Morocco.

Do I need to wear a mask or follow any other Covid guidelines?

Face masks remain mandatory in public spaces.

Hammams, public swimming pools and sports facilities are permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity, and restaurants, coffee shops, shops and supermarkets must close at 11pm.

A vaccine pass is required to enter public places including hammams, gyms, cafes, restaurants, hotels, shops and sports halls. Morocco will accept the UK’s proof of Covid-19 vaccination record.

Do I need a visa?

British passport holders don’t need a visa to enter Morocco for tourism for stays of up to three months.

When entering the country, make sure your passport is stamped. Some tourists have experienced difficulties exiting the country because their passport doesn’t have an entry stamp.

How much time do I need left on my passport?

Your passport should be valid for the proposed duration of your stay in Morocco. However, the Moroccan Consulate General in London advises having a minimum of three months validity left on your passport on your date of entry into Morocco.