A bohemian labyrinth of culture, Tunisia entwines ancient archaeological sites with luxury beach hotels and the traditional heritage of the Berber people (North Africa’s original inhabitants).

The northernmost African country has the cosmopolitan culture and azure Mediterranean waters of big-name European destinations for a fraction of the price, with coastal resort destinations at the core of Tunisian tourism.

Whether a history enthusiast or sun lounger, holidaymakers can explore the narrow-street Medinas, quaint fishing villages and energetic hubs of commerce from the doorstep of resort complexes.

With mild temperatures year-round and scorching summers with highs of 35C, Tunisia is well-served by several package holiday providers in the UK, offering plenty of all-inclusive deals for those looking to experience the country’s fine sand shores, from quiet Kelibia to traditional Mahdia and holiday hotspot Hammamet.

We’ve rounded up some of the best resort destinations and all-inclusive deals to score a last-minute September getaway or bag a bargain trip to Tunisia for next year’s summer season.

Djerba

Djerba sits just off the southern coast of Tunisia, linked to the mainland by a Roman dam (Getty Images)

Djerba island sits off the southern coast of Tunisia on the Gulf of Gabes, a haven for all-inclusive holidays that balance watersports with relaxation.

Miles of palm-fringed Mediterranean beaches meet turquoise waters and white stone buildings with blue accents and colourful bazaars – the image of a Greek island village – in Houmt Souk, the main town, and tourists can explore cacti-laden desertscapes and white sands by horseback from Ranch Adada.

The island blends a fusion of Berber, Arabian and African cultures and it shows in the oriental flair of Djerba’s lively Arabian nights and the rich heritage of El Ghriba synagogue, a pilgrimage site for Jews and the oldest synagogue in Africa.

Where to stay

Iberostar offers stays at the luxurious Iberostar Mehari Djerba spa hotel on Djerba’s Sidi Akkour beach. Built in traditional Tunisian style with ornate tiling and rustic wooden features, this hotel has two pools (one indoor, one outdoor), tennis courts and beach volleyball.

Just steps from a golf club, Mehari Djerba on Djerba’s east coast is a 20-minute drive from Houmt Souk. The all-inclusive package includes Arabic, Oriental and Mediterranean cuisine options at every meal, a buffet-style restaurant and a bar service of local brand alcohol.

From £716pp for seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation and return flights from Luton. Departing 24 May 2024.

Sousse

The Unesco-listed Medina of Sousse (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tunisian city of Sousse on the Gulf of Hammamet is a popular coastal and historic resort destination for European tourists. Experience the past in the present at the Unesco-listed Medina of Sousse, a medieval fortress, and the treasure trove of stalls in the atmospheric souks.

There’s a stunning waterfront lines with hotels where olive groves rim the golden beaches dotted with thatched umbrellas. Sousse’s hot summer climate and pulsing club nightlife have also been known to attract top DJs and professional beach bums alike.

Where to stay

Thomas Cook provides packages to El Ksar Resort and Thalasso, less than three miles from the centres of Sousse and Port el Kantaoui. El Ksar was designed in Moorish-Andalusian style, with several studio bungalows overlooking manicured gardens and the private sandy beach.

Guests can relax in the spa and thalasso with massages, Turkish baths, and quality time spent in the sauna and whirlpool tubs away from the splash zone of the resort’s four swimming pools and mini golf madness. With an a la carte and buffet restaurant offering a wide range of cuisines, and cabaret entertainment at the on-site disco bar, evenings at El Ksar promise to be lively.

From £400pp for seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation and return flights from Gatwick. Departing 24 April 2024.

Port El Kantaoui

The harbour resort was custom built for tourists in 1979 (Getty Images)

Built as a tourist centre in 1979, Port El Kantaoui, just north of Sousse, was designed to be a package holiday hotspot. The constructed holiday resort of modern white buildings was inspired by traditional styles and the recreated medina and maze of cobbled streets has an authentic Tunisian flavour.

Quirky boutiques, a swish yacht moored marina and a manicured PGA standard golf course complete the upscale holiday retreat.

Where to stay

Tui offers a week’s stay at the family-friendly Seabel Alhambra Beach Golf & Spa, just a 10-minute walk from the centre of Port El Kantaoui and a 36-hole golf course. Think a trio of pools and a private beach with watersports activities, including banana boat rides, scuba diving and snorkelling.

All of the modern rooms are fitted with a balcony or terrace, likely with views over one of 11 tennis courts. There’s a Grenada and Tunisian buffet restaurant with themed nights, al fresco dining option and a pool bar.

From £751pp for seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation, return flights from Gatwick with 15kg checked luggage allowance and transfers. Departing 30 August 2024.

Kelibia

The fishing village of Kelibia offers some of Tunisia’s finest beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On the Cap Bon peninsula, the quaint fishing village of Kelibia is home to some of Tunisia’s finest beaches. Beguiling sapphire waters and fine sands are found on the vast stretch of coast overlooked by Kelibia Fort. The 16th-century citadel in its current form sits on the 150m high seaside hilltop of Gulebier with uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean and the Nabeul city.

Where to stay

Cap Bon Kelibia Beach Hotel & Spa sits on the unspoilt and pristine Beach of Kelibia, its azure waves best-serving kite surfers. Three restaurants tease the tastebuds offering Tunisian and Italian culinary delights.

After days spent sunbathing with a refreshing cocktail under the palms by one of the three outdoor pools, guests can be pampered in the spa centre or retreat to the comfortable Mediterranean-style rooms, some that offer direct access to the green lawns of the lush Mediterranean gardens.

From £1,637pp for seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation from 18 September 2023. Return flights from Gatwick to Tunis start at £184pp via Nouvelair.

Hammamet

Hammamet Beach on the Mediterranean coastline (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tunisia’s primary tourist destination for beach resorts, Hammamet in the south-eastern section of Cap Bon is a vibrant Tunisian town that’s a haven of archaeological sites including the Pupput ruins and 9th century Fort Hammamet. Pottery markets, beach bathing and summer festivals greet holidaymakers wandering the aromatic narrow streets of the Old Medina of Hammamet.

Nearby, Yasmine Hammamet, a tourist resort developed in the 1990s, has a glamorous marina and secluded shallow sandy stretches such as Aïn Mestir Beach that are ideal for families taking a break from thrillseeking theme park Carthage Land.

Where to stay

Love Holidays offers an all-inclusive holiday to the eastern Bel Azure Hotel in the shadow of the Hammamet Orchards and on the doorstep of Paradise Beach. A sleek, sea-facing infinity pool, thalasso and onsite nightclub bring the glamour for adults while plenty of sports courts are there to keep the kids entertained.

Whitewashed sea view rooms and quaint bungalows in the jasmine and olive gardens are just a 30-minute walk from the local Tunisian delicacies of the old Medina or a buffet-style, while an meals at the on-site a la carte restaurant serving international and Mediterranean cuisine are included in an all-inclusive stay at Bel Azure.

From £391pp for seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation and return flights from Gatwick. Departing 30 May 2024.

Monastir

The Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba, Tunisia’s first president (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the Sahel area of Tunisia’s central coast, Monastir, founded by the Phoenicians as a port city, is becoming an attractive resort for tourism especially in the luxury hotels of Skanes – a dreamy coastal town for scuba diving corals and basking in the sun. Historical landmarks such as the Great Mosque of Monastir and the Mausoleum of Habib Bourguiba, Tunisia’s first president, cement the cultural importance of Monastir.

The fishing town remains one of the quieter Tunisian beach resorts but year-round mild temperatures make it ideal for a retreat to the Ribat ruins, restaurants and resorts of the Cap-Monastir Marina during the spring and autumn shoulder seasons.

Where to stay

Tui provides a seven-night stay at the elegant One Resort Jockey in the tourist area of Skanes, a short drive from the ancient Tunisian sites in Monastir Medina. You’re guaranteed entertainment with tennis courts, beach volleyball, archery and badminton facilities accessible to guests and, the highlight of One Resort Jockey, an aqua park with nine slides and flumes.

Six beachfront restaurants, one designed for little ones, mean no one will go hungry and even better, 24-hour snacks at the Express Bar are included, with paninis, burgers and pasta all on offer.

From £584pp for seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation, return flights from Gatwick with 15kg of checked luggage and transfers. Departing 22 September 2023.

Mahdia

The old medina of Mahdia is a maze of cobbled streets (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fishing, silk weaving and the olive oil industry are synonymous with the under-the-radar port town of Mahdia.

Time stands still in the picturesque first capital of the Fatimid dynasty. Skifa el Kahla, the Medieval gate at the 10th-century medina’s entrance, still stands and weaver’s workshops are easily explorable on foot. It’s just a 45-minute drive to the Coliseum of El Jem, an amphitheatre almost as big as Rome’s, and a marine cemetery at the tip of the narrow peninsula is the site of thousands of 10th century tombs.

The small town, its harbour peppered with fishing boats, is full of culinary delights; fresh bluefish and octopus are complemented by homegrown olive oil at eateries on the beach promenade and fine dining restaurants of coastal hotels.

Where to stay

Easyjet offers package holidays to El Borj, Mahdia, ideal for families seeking a retreat to the Tunisian sun. The resort’s authentic Moorish architectural style stretches to the comfortable rooms with adjoining leafy, shaded patios, and the parasol-lined pool has views of the pristine stretch of white sand that fringes the coastal resort.

There’s free private parking if you’re looking to explore the area’s archaeological sites by car; after a day of excursions, sample a la carte Tunisian specialities and locally produced olive oils at one of the three hotel restaurants.

From £564pp for seven nights’ all-inclusive accommodation, return flights from Birmingham with 23kg checked luggage and transfers. Departing 16 June 2024.

Gammarth

Find a Santorini-esque blue and white colour scheme in Sidi Bou Said (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Gammarth is famed for its luxury resorts and miles of white sands just north of the capital, Tunis. It’s home to lavish five-star stays and beachfront escapes in the marina bay area, not far from Roman catacombs, baths and the archaeological sites of Carthage and Tunis.

The growing upmarket holiday destination presents an azure coast plus the blue and white architectural delights of Sidi Bou Said, a great day trip fuelled by stops for traditional Tunisian mint tea.

Where to stay

Love Holidays is offering a week of winter sun with panoramic views of Gammarth Bay and the sapphire hills of Sidi Bou Said at the five-star Movenpick Hotel Gammarth. This boutique hotel in the Tunis suburbs features freshwater pools, a spa, two tennis courts and an 18-hole golf course.

Stays feature elegant rooms, a private beach, world-class service and even a daily chocolate hour to sweeten the deal for the ultimate indulgence after a three-course meal at the in-house Moroccan restaurant.

Prices from £1,248pp for seven nights’ full-board accommodation and return flights from Luton. Departing 11 December 2023.

