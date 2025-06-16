Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Summer travel plans to Tunisia are being questioned by tourists amid ongoing missile attacks between Israel and Iran.

Advice from the UK Foreign Office currently considers Tunisian tourist resorts safe to travel to – however, travel guidance has been updated to reflect escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Hostilities were sparked by an Israeli attack on Tehran and Iran’s nuclear facilities on Friday (13 June).

As Israel and Iran continue the deadly conflict, closed airspaces and regional safety warnings are impacting travel to North Africa.

Tunisia has long been a popular tourist destination due to its dependably hot weather and historic cities, but as missile attacks pose security risks for the wider region, travellers have raised concerns about their holiday plans.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Tunisia, plus all the key questions and answers.

What does the Foreign Office say?

According to Foreign Office travel advice for Tunisia, as of 13 June: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.”

Tourists are told to monitor local and international media for the latest information, “be vigilant” and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Generally, the FCDO advises against all travel to parts of Tunisia. This includes the Tunisia-Algeria border and the Chaambi Mountains National Park due to “cross-border terrorist activity and operations by the Tunisian security forces”.

Also included in Tunisia’s “do not travel” area is within 20km of the Tunisia-Libya border, the militarised zone south of the towns of El Borma and Dhehiba, and the town of Ben Guerdane and the immediate surrounding area.

It says: “This is due to cross-border terrorist activity and fighting in Libya.”

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to other areas in southern and western Tunisia and reminds tourists that there is a “high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests”.

Travellers are also warned to avoid demonstrations in response to the current situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in some Tunisian cities, including outside some western embassies.

Are flights continuing to Tunisia?

Yes, flights are operating as scheduled to Tunisia’s main tourist aviation hubs, including Tunis-Carthage and Enfidha-Hammamet airports

What if I have booked a holiday to Tunisia?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against travel to most of Tunisia, there will be no special circumstances to cancel a trip for a full refund due to safety concerns. The main tourist spots – Hammamet and Tunis – are a fair distance from Tunisia’s “do not travel” areas anyway.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will depend on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you wish to postpone. There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless FCDO advice changes.

