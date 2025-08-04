15 best things to do in Dubai, from unbelievable viewpoints to discovering the Old Town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the world’s tallest building to the largest mall on the planet, Dubai continues to break records – and attract visitors from around the world.

The sprawling desert metropolis is known for its luxury hotels and bumper shopping opportunities, but it offers a far wider scope of activities than its reputation suggests.

Beyond the jaw-dropping architecture, soaring skyscrapers and the blue waters of the Persian Gulf, the emirate also possesses several well-preserved local sites of cultural significance, from the Jumeirah Mosque to Alserkal Avenue.

After ticking off the Burj Khalifa, it's time to ditch the glossy buildings and explore historic districts, get active with watersports on the Gulf or have dinner in the desert.

So whether you’ve already booked your trip or are still caught in two minds, fear not; we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best things to do in Dubai.

Best things to do in Dubai 2025

1. Visit the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and Marina

open image in gallery The Burj Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world ( Getty Images )

The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, is a modern symbol of Dubai and one of its most visited sites. Standing at 830 metres tall, anyone can visit the observation deck, named ‘At The Top’, on the 124th floor of the building (and at a height of 452 metres) for a panoramic view of the city and its marina.

At the foot of the building lies the Burj Khalifa lake, a 30-acre artificial lake that is mostly known as the home of the Dubai Fountain. This 270-metre-tall fountain is the tallest performing fountain in the world, with light shows consisting of over 6,000 lights dancing to different songs, ranging from classical Arab to contemporary world pop. These two structures are perhaps the highlights of the Dubai Marina, a man-made marina with a waterside promenade, its mall and dozens of shops, cafes and restaurants.

2. Discover the city’s Old Town

open image in gallery The al Fahidi district is a far cry from the skyscrapers of the modern city ( Getty Images )

Away from the malls and skyscrapers, you’ll find Dubai’s characterful ‘Old Town’. Traditional buildings, local markets and cultural centres are the draw here, with several of the city’s best districts contained within the area. There’s nowhere better to start than Al Fahidi, a historic neighbourhood where gypsum buildings and wind towers have been restored to provide a contrasting reminder of the city’s old skyline. The Al Fahidi Fort is the oldest building in Dubai – built in 1871 – while the Centre for Cultural Understanding provides opportunities for visitors to learn about Emirati culture. Other notable sites in the area include the city’s Coffee Museum and the Arabian Tea House, a highly rated cafe serving traditional Emirati cuisine.

Al Seef, along the Dubai Creek waterside, is a blend of the old and new, where more gypsum buildings and narrow, winding streets meet more modern buildings and a background of skyscrapers. Across the Creek lies Deira, a district renowned for its traditional souks (more on them later).

3. Visit the Jumeirah Mosque

open image in gallery The Jumeirah Mosque is one of the only mosques in the country open to non-Muslims ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Built in a Fatimid style (a mix of Syrian and Egyptian architectural styles characterised by keel-shaped arches, columns and ornamentation among other things), the Jumeirah Mosque opened in 1979 and can accommodate 1,500 worshippers. Easily recognisable with its two towering minarets, it is one of the only mosques in the UAE that is open to non-Muslims (and the general public) and has guided visits and opportunities to learn about Islam, its customs and history. The mosque is open every day other than Friday, and modest dress is preferred, with women required to bring their own head cover/scarf.

4. Sail across Dubai Creek

open image in gallery You can catch an abra across Dubai Creek ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The location where many of the first settlers made their home – and an early port – Dubai Creek lies at the heart of the city. Separating the Deira area from Bur Dubai, it is now a popular tourist attraction for the boats – named abras – that you can travel across the water in for just 1 AED (around 20p). There are two routes across; the first is from Deira Old Souk Abra Station to Bur Dubai, while the second, busier route goes from Al Sabkha to Dubai Old Souk. Each crossing takes around five minutes, giving travellers exceptional views of both the old and new parts of the city.

5. Go shopping in the world’s largest mall

open image in gallery Dubai’s main shopping mall welcomes millions of visitors a year ( Getty Images )

Situated next to the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall is the world’s largest shopping mall, with over 1,200 shops covering over half a million square metres. Visitors can expect anything from luxury stores to well-known international brands and American department stores, with over 200 different places to eat once you’re done shopping. For kids, the mall even houses an aquarium, ‘underwater zoo’, and go-kart track, while the entire area is mercifully air-conditioned in the summer months.

6. Go on a desert safari (or have a romantic desert dinner)

open image in gallery Venture out of town with an excursion to the desert ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Several companies offer excursions into the desert surrounding Dubai, from camel riding and barbecue buffets to quad biking and overnight stays in tents. Spending a day rolling across the golden dunes offers an adventurous alternative to strolling around malls, whether you choose to go on a leisurely drive, dune buggy over the sands or visit conservation reserves to see flora and fauna. As night falls, visitors can watch the sunset while enjoying an unforgettable lamp-lit meal among the dunes. Combine this with an overnight stay to really experience the best of what Dubai’s desert has to offer.

7. Explore the souks

open image in gallery The Souk Madinat Jumeirah is built in the style of an old district ( Getty Images )

Dubai’s souks are a legendary form of traditional Arab market. Some of them are among the most well-known attractions in Dubai, selling an enticing range of products, from spice mixes to gold and hand-woven local crafts. Many of these are housed in the aforementioned Deira district (some stops for the abras are named after them), including the Gold Souk, Spice Souk and Perfume Souk.

The Gold Souk is arguably Dubai’s most famous market, a beacon for those in search of gold, silver and fine jewellery, while the Spice Souk offers, as you’d expect, a colourful array of spices and dried herbs. The Textile Souk (found across the Creek in Bur Dubai) is a network of covered alleyways offering clothing, shawls and souvenirs made from fabrics including silk, wool and cashmere.

There are also a handful of modern souks, built to provide a different shopping experience. The Madinat Jumeirah is prime among them; part of the Madinat Jumeirah resort, it was built to mirror the traditional aspects and architecture of a souk but also offers galleries, restaurants and shops. The Ripe Markets – Dubai’s take on farmers’ markets – run in different locations around the city, with street stalls and boutiques selling organic foods and fresh produce.

8. Head to the beach

open image in gallery Bask in the sun at Dubai’s beaches ( Getty Images )

Beaches may not be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Dubai, but with the weather sometimes sweltering, you may well appreciate a dip in the sea. The hundreds of miles of beaches here range from free-to-access stretches to exclusive beach clubs.

JBR beach is the city’s busiest – a long stretch of golden sand with a backdrop of the city’s skyscrapers and the Ain wheel – while Jumeirah Open Beach is a more relaxed alternative. Kite Beach is another free-access area, an eight-mile stretch of white sand that is also a trendy area for pop-up shops, food trucks and cafes. For a tranquil spot, try Sunset Beach; the city’s only decent surfing beach, it offers great sunset vistas and a particularly enviable view of the Burj Al Arab.

Beach clubs are common, too, for those looking to up the glam factor. Nikki Beach has a location in Dubai, while other reputed clubs include Azure Beach, DRIFT and Riva.

9. Learn about the UAE at the Etihad Museum

open image in gallery The Etihad Museum showcases the history of the UAE ( Getty Images )

Open since 2016, the Etihad Museum showcases contemporary Emirati history at the site where the UAE was founded in 1971. The museum’s eight pavilions hold a range of artefacts and interactive guides, from personal possessions of the rulers to the first written version of the country’s constitution. Other exhibitions focus on pictures of the developing nation, documentaries, interactive maps and a homage to the important moments before 1971.

Tickets for the museum cost roughly £5, and it’s recommended to spend at least an hour there to have a good nose around. Last ticket sales are at 7pm ahead of an 8pm closing time.

10. Go on an adventure in Hatta

open image in gallery A view of Hatta Lake and the Hajar Mountains ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you care to venture beyond the desert, you’ll find the mountainous Hatta region. Located in the Hajar mountains (roughly 80 miles from the city itself), the region contains a Heritage Village, a centuries-old restored village that retains its defensive tower, stone houses and traditional falaj water system. Dramatic mountains offer scenic hiking and mountain biking opportunities, while canoeing, kayaking and boat rides are available on the emerald lakes (such as the one by Hatta Dam).

11. Take in the culture of Alserkal Avenue

open image in gallery Check out a whole world of creativity at Alserkal ( Getty Images )

Though the grey and blue warehouses of Alserkal (in the Al Quoz district) may not look too inspiring from the outside, in reality these buildings house dozens of art galleries, cafes and shops. The city’s artistic hub, Alserkal, offers myriad surprises for visitors, whether stumbling across an independent records shop (The Flip Side) or watching indie films at Cinema Akil.

Popular galleries include the Green Art gallery, 1X1 and Carbon 12, while creative spaces such as Kave: The Story of Things host workshops including guitar making and embroidery. Food options, meanwhile, range from vegan tacos to handmade Belgian chocolate.

12. Get golfing

open image in gallery A view of the Dubai Creek golf course ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Golf in Dubai caters for everyone, from seasoned golf travellers to total amateurs, with activities ranging from championship courses to Top Golf driving ranges. The city plays host to several professional tournaments, and its climate offers the perfect weather for getting out onto the greens (when summer temperatures soar to unbearable heights, many courses offer the opportunity to play at night under floodlights).

Regardless of level, the opportunity to play surrounded by sea, sun and skyscrapers is not one to be missed. Some of the city’s premier courses include the Trump International, Dubai Creek, Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estate.

13. Visit a theme park

open image in gallery Part of the Global Village theme park ( Getty Images )

Dubai has a whole host of theme parks and waterparks to keep kids (and big kids) happy during their visit. One for both adults and children, Global Village is a seasonal park with several pavilions, shows and dining areas that showcase culture from 90 different countries across the world, while the IMG Adventure Park is the world’s largest indoor theme park, with dozens of rides and areas relating to Marvel characters, Cartoon Network and the ‘Lost Valley’ of dinosaurs.

The Hollywood-inspired Motiongate has several rides inspired by blockbuster classics, from Shrek to The Hunger Games, while the city’s Legoland park is another popular choice, home to over 40 rides and attractions and six themed lands, plus its own waterpark. On the subject of waterparks, Dubai has several: Wild Wadi are Aquaventure are some of the best, with wave pools, 18-metre waterfalls, lazy rivers and even a 34-metre tall tower ride among the highlights.

14. Fill your afternoon with watersports

open image in gallery Get active on your next trip to Dubai with a spot of kitesurfing ( Getty Images )

If you are heading to Dubai in the autumn, you will be met with perfect temperatures for a spot of watersports, not too hot for the sun to be unbearable, but warm enough to cool off in the Gulf waters. Try your hand at kitesurfing, one of the most popular pastimes in the city, which allows you to glide across the turquoise waters while gazing at the silhouettes of some of the world’s most famous buildings on the hazy horizon. Head down to Kite Beach to meet with Kitesurf School Dubai for sessions costing from £50.

Or why not experience something a little different? Dubai is known for going above and beyond the normal, and this includes watersports. Jet Car Dubai offers cruises on the water in sports car-like luxury vehicles. Alternatively, you get your adrenaline fix with flyboarding, hoverboarding or jetpacking around the marina.

15. Eat your way around the city

open image in gallery Head to the 27th floor of the Jumeriah Burj Al Arab for a Michelin-star experience ( Getty Images )

Dubai’s glitzy and glamorous residents drawn from all corners of the globe have meant the city has become a melting pot of fine dining experiences. Head to the 27th floor of the Jumeriah Burj Al Arab for Michelin-starred French cuisine at the elegant Al Muntaha, which also serves some of the best views over the Gulf. Innovative food offerings continue in spaces like The Link, a three-storey cantilevered building, suspended in mid-air, home to concept restaurants such as La Dame de Pic, Indonesian dining at Andaliman, and reimagined street food at StreetXO.

Or if you are interested in Dubai’s culinary heritage, book a tour with Frying Pan Adventures, which will take you on a journey through some of the city’s oldest communities as you taste local dishes and Middle Eastern staples.

