Why Victoria is the overlooked Canadian city you need to visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“You’ve got time to stop and enjoy it, right?”

It’s my first morning in Victoria, British Columbia and I’m in need of coffee. And, apparently, a life lesson from the barista. I’d been about to default to London speed – to grab and go, to wander and sip – but he’s right. I’m in Canada. I can slow down.

That’s not to say Victoria is sleepy. Far from it. It might be compact – the week’s running gag is that everything is always “oh, about 15 minutes away” – but, as BC’s capital, and with the beautiful Parliament Building dominating views of Downtown (particularly illuminated at night), there’s an obvious energy here, a vast number of independent businesses and a steady flow of people arriving via seaplanes, ferries and cruise ships.

While there are many more flags on display than there were even two weeks ago – for obvious tariff-based reasons – Victoria remains relaxed and friendly: on early morning walks, many people bid me good morning. Essentially, it’s a very lovely place to spend a few days. You might have considered it as worth a couple of days detour from Vancouver, or even Seattle – it’s around 60 miles from both – or as part of a tour around beautiful Vancouver Island, but Victoria is absolutely a destination in its own right.

open image in gallery Jaw-dropping views await at Victoria's Malahat Sky Walk ( Malahat SkyWalk/Hamish Hamilton )

As its name suggests, there’s a lot here for history (or architecture) buffs. Happily, there’s also information, via the splendid Royal BC Museum and several public displays, on the region’s indigenous history which long predates a tribute to a British monarch. Victoria is also very pretty – it’s nicknamed “The Garden City” – with multiple open spaces and numerous parks. You’re never far from a view of the water or, on a clear day, the mighty Olympic mountains on the horizon.

Read more: How to plan the perfect holiday around one of the world’s greatest wildlife spectacles

It’s a short drive to even more jaw-dropping scenery. The views of the Saanich Inlet from the Malahat Skywalk are breathtaking, and a walk through the surrounding forest soothes the soul. If you prefer things more landscaped, the Butchart Gardens are 55 acres of horticultural magnificence. Even if rose gardens and stylised Japanese gardens aren’t your thing, it’s hard not to be impressed by the fact that this is a remarkable conversion of a limestone quarry.

open image in gallery Victoria's Butchart Gardens – 55 acres of horticultural magnificence ( Destination Greater Victoria )

There’s also surprising nature to be found in the city. I spend a blissful few minutes watching great blue herons building nests in Beacon Hill Park, and see otters while walking (yes, about 15 minutes) into town from my first hotel – the comfortable Delta Ocean Pointe. My second hotel – the city’s “Castle on the Coast”, the Fairmont Empress – offers five-star comforts, a legendary afternoon tea, plus a marmot called Roger, who resides very happily in the hotel’s bee-friendly garden. At certain times of the year, you may also spot orca in the Inner Harbour.

As well as being seen as Canada’s “brunch capital”, Victoria, remarkably, has the highest number of restaurants per capita in Canada (and second in North America behind San Francisco). If you don’t have time to graze the city’s restaurant – or growing craft beer – scene, a good shortcut is A Taste of Victoria Tours, where Andy Olsen shares his deep knowledge of the city in terms of history, architecture and great things to eat and drink. He might also be accompanied by his father, who adds some gleefully terrible dad jokes into the mix.

open image in gallery Roger the marmot on high alert ( Neil Davey )

If you do have time to graze, there are many, many good things to discover. The region’s microclimate means there are numerous farms nearby supplying restaurants with ultra-local produce. And they’re not just outside the city. FED Urban Agriculture utilises a patch of land between tower blocks from where, with the help of an e-bike and a washing machine converted to a Heath Robinson-esque salad spinner, they can deliver produce to a handful of Victoria restaurants within three hours of picking.

This notion of just doing things right extends across the city. At the German-inspired Eva Schnitzelhaus, I’m informed they “get two pigs every Monday” which they then turn into impeccable schnitzel, bratwurst and charcuterie.

Read more: On the culinary trail through Mississippi

At Ugly Duckling, chef Corbin Mathany takes perhaps less appealing ingredients and turns them into something elegant, while Finest At Sea – a semi-permanent foodtruck near the floating, Popeye-esque, Fisherman’s Wharf – does simple and delicious things to the region’s achingly fresh seafood. Rabbit Rabbit sees chef Billy Nguyen – a star of Top Chef Canada – combine the local larder, his classical training, Asian influences and, er, a Twickenham childhood in cross-cultural delicious crowd-pleasers, such as lasagne with miso and gochujang Bolognese, while Janevca’s chef Andrea Alridge is doing glorious wood-fired things in a remarkable boutique hotel setting.

open image in gallery Tea at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria ( Fairmont Empress )

At a simpler level, Spinnaker’s – the first ‘brew pub’ in Canada – does elevated things to pub grub, while Virtuous Pie offers impressive plant-based pizza. I must also mention Better Acres where founder Lori Joyce is serving what is genuinely some of the best (and proudly full fat) ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d apologise to the city’s vegans, but they get Be Love and that’s quite a win anyway.

While locals might, self-deprecatingly, wonder why you’re there, it’s very hard not to fall for Victoria’s many charms. The barista had a point: if you get the chance, you really should stop and enjoy it.

How to get there

Air Canada economy return flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Victoria International Airport (YYJ) – via Toronto or Vancouver – start from £627 plus taxes; the total flight time is around 11–12 hours.

Where to stay

Delta Hotels by Marriott Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort

This swish waterfront hotel, located on Victoria’s Inner Harbour, is just a short walk from Downtown (and attractions such as the Royal BC Museum and Parliament Building). Expect neutral tones and contemporary furnishings in the rooms, with harbour or skyline views.

The Fairmont Empress

The property is something of a landmark hotel in Victoria, with Chateauesque architecture showcasing steep roofs, turrets and gables. Inside the “Castle on the Coast” are sophisticated interiors that mix old with new, and a restaurant that serves dishes inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

For more information on Canada, visit Destination Canada.

Neil travelled as a guest of Destination Greater Victoria.

Read more: Why this Canadian city has been handing out free pancakes every year since 1923