If it’s thrills and spills you’re after, Florida is the place to visit.

It’s home to Disney World’s orignal theme park, The Magic Kingdom, which boosts the highest yearly attendance of any theme park on the planet. Around 17 million visitors attended to meet Disney characters and brave the roller coasters in 2022.

But The Magic Kingdom is just one of many theme parks in the Sunshine State, with other larger than life resorts competing to get your adrenalin pumping and awaken a childlike sense of awe. That’s why it’s a good idea to do your research in advance of a trip to Florida, as you might not have time to fit them all in – unless, that is, you want to spend every day of your holiday strapped into a roller coaster, going around the twist. If you want to also see the Florida Keys, Florida national parks or some of the state’s best beaches, you’ll need to be choosy.

Here’s our guide to the best Florida theme parks, and what each offers, so you can pick your favorites and book in advance to avoid disappointment. The parks can get very popular, so it’s a good idea to book tickets as far ahead as you can.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando

The Magic Castle is an iconic Disney sight (Disney Parks)

With more than 40 unique attractions, themed dining and shopping, and countless surprises, your imagination is the limit when you’re at what Disney calls “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Magic Kingdom Park is divided into six themed lands, each with a different focus. Experience Main Street, U.S.A., Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland, with different rides and experiences in each.

Affiliated with Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, a cost-effective way of seeing them all is to book a 7-day Magic Ticket on the official Disney Parks website (£499). Or you could get individual day tickets through third-party sites.

$185, orlandoattractions.com

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Orlando

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run lets you ride in the famous cockpit (Disney Parks)

If you’re a Disney or Star Wars movie lover or you have young children (or both), Hollywood Studios is well worth a visit. Movie magic comes to life with attractions geared towards little kids including a Mickey Mouse runaway railway and a Toy Story roller coaster. For bigger kids, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an immersive experience that will take you to a galaxy far, far away. Take control of the fastest ship in the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and join in an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

14-day Magic Ticket with access to all Disney theme parks: £539, disneyholidays.co.uk

Busch Gardens, Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens has 10 roller coasters and two water rides (Busch Gardens)

Combining the thrill of meeting animals up close with traditional theme park rides, Busch Gardens is an experience for the whole family. Dive into a world inspired by Africa and Asia, where you can encounter over 2,700 fascinating animals. Get your adrenaline pumping on world-class coasters like the heart-stopping SheiKra, a dive coaster mimicking a predator’s plunge, or Cheetah Hunt, a launch coaster replicating the acceleration of the world’s fastest land animal. There are also live shows, educational exhibits and unique themed restaurants.

From $99, buschgardens.com

Discovery Cove, Orlando

There’s a flamingo parade every morning at Discovery Cove (Discovery Cove)

This unique all-inclusive resort offers unforgettable animal encounters in a stunning tropical setting. Imagine swimming alongside playful dolphins, snorkelling with fish and rays on a coral reef, or hand-feeding colourful birds in a sprawling aviary.

Discovery Cove goes beyond marine experiences. Explore the Freshwater Oasis, teeming with otters and marmosets. Relax on pristine beaches or unwind in a tropical lagoon. All meals, unlimited drinks and all the gear you need are included in the cost of a ticket.

From $170.10, discoverycove.com

Disney’s EPCOT, Orlando

Epcot’s 18-story-tall geodesic sphere is home to a ride (Disney Parks)

You may have seen the golf ball shaped image in other people’s holiday photos or on social media, but do you know what’s inside? Epcot is actually an acronym and stands for the Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow. Originally intended as a utopian vision of the future, the park has developed into an education centre. It’s owned by Disney so you can save on the entry cost by buying a “magic ticket” that includes unlimited entry to all Disney parks for a specific number of days.

But there are rides as well. Mission: SPACE is perhaps the most impressive, simulating everything from the cockpit of a spacecraft to the g-force of takeoff. The Seas with Nemo & Friends is a technologically impressive journey to the bottom of the ocean, and the race-car simulation of Test Track is also wildly popular.

14-day Magic Ticket with access to all Disney theme parks: £539, disneyholidays.co.uk

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Orlando

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is spread over 580 acres (Disney Parks)

Don’t be deceived by the name – while Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to many incredible species, this is so much more than your average zoo. Kilimanjaro Safaris takes you on a tour through the savannah that could rival any African expedition, spying everything from baby elephants and hippos to roaring lions and cheetahs. Pandora – The World of Avatar is a bioluminescent wonderland with soaring banshee rides and mystical river journeys.

And don’t forget to celebrate one of the finest animated movies of all time at Festival of the Lion King – audience participation is encouraged!

14-day Magic Ticket with access to all Disney theme parks: £539, disneyholidays.co.uk

Legoland, Winter Haven

Legoland Florida has two theme parks, a water park, and three themed hotels (LEGO Land Florida)

Pretty much everything in America is bigger and glossier than elsewhere and Legoland is no exception. A super-sized version of Legoland Windsor, it boasts more than 50 rides, shows and attractions. The rides are different to the ones at the UK theme park, making it well worth a visit for Lego lovers young and old. Soar through the sky on a Lego pteranodon or battle mischievous aliens with water cannons. Plus, there’s always something new: March 2024 saw the opening of Lego Ferrari Build & Race, where you can build Ferraris out of Lego and put them to the test on a virtual track.

From $74, legoland.com

Universal Studios, Orlando

Universal Studios has been welcoming visitors since 1990 (Universal Resorts)

Are you a Harry Potter fan? At Universal Studios you can explore the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, soar on a hippogriff, and grab a Butterbeer. After channeling your inner wizard, head to E.T. Adventure to hop on a bike with the iconic alien to help him back to his home planet. Men in Black: Alien Attack is another highlight, where you compete to zap aliens through the streets of New York. At Universal Studios, you are living and breathing some of the best movies ever made – leave plenty of time to explore them all.

Three-park explorer ticket (14 days): £339, universalorlando.com

Universal Islands of Adventures, Orlando

The Jurassic Worlds VelociCoaster is a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock (Orlando Studios)

Similar to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure is focused around the most popular movies made by Universal. But while the Studios mostly involves walking around attractions and immersing yourself in movie sets, Islands of Adventure is full of rides and roller coasters. The most popular ones are the Harry Potter-themed Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Worlds VelociCoaster and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

Three-park explorer ticket (14 days): £339, universalorlando.com

Volcano Bay, Orlando

The Krakatau Aqua Coaster has a 70-degree fall (Universal)

Volcano Bay is a fully immersive water theme park inspired by the environment, language and culture of Polynesia. The centrepiece is Krakatau, a 200-ft volcano with waterfalls by day and lava flows by night. This forms the basis for four different rides. Perhaps the scariest is Ko’okiri Body Plunge, where the brave will take a 70-degree fall through a drop door and down 125 feet of slide. Or there’s the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, which will send your four-person canoe uphill and racing through dark twists and turns within the volcano. For a grand finale, you’ll be sent plunging through a waterfall!

Three-park explorer ticket (14 days): £339, universalorlando.com

