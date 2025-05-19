Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Universal Orlando Resort's $6 billion Epic Universe park is opening this Thursday after six years of construction.

But here we can spill some of the park's secrets ahead of the big day, thanks to a group of travel experts who got an early sneak peek of the attractions.

The team, from AttractionTickets.com, explored all five of the park's worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic; Super Nintendo World; How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk; Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

And then they compiled their insider findings.

Marketing Director Chris Bradshaw reveals the 30-second audio cue for a secret fire show; hidden, themed sodas; a hack for picking a milder or more intense ride on the dual-track showpiece roller coaster, and the best hotel room floors for perfect park views.

Tickets for the park cost between $139 and $199 — these tips will help you get even better value for your money.

'Listen for the bells – that's your cue to see the fire show in Dark Universe'

open image in gallery The Burning Blade Tavern quite literally bursts into flames ( AttractionTickets.com )

open image in gallery There's a trick to knowing when the Burning Blade Tavern will burn ( AttractionTickets.com )

Chris declares that one of the "coolest" hidden experiences that was spotted takes place in the Dark Universe section.

He reveals: "Just before the Burning Blade Tavern quite literally bursts into flames, you'll hear bells chiming across Darkmoor village.

"Once those bells ring, you've got about 30 seconds to walk towards the tavern and see the fire effects live.

"There's no big announcement, so unless you know to listen out for it, you might miss it. It's a fun bit of atmosphere-building that brings the land to life in a way we've never really seen before."

'There's a secret Coca-Cola Freestyle drink in every land, and they're themed to match'

open image in gallery Find the hidden drinks at the portals in Celestial Park, above ( Universal Orlando Resort )

There are four portal structures that guests will walk through from the central Celestial Park to reach The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, the Isle of Berk and Dark Universe – and Chris and his team discovered a secret drink in each one.

Chris reveals: "In each of the four portals that transport you to different lands within Epic Universe, we discovered that the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines [in them] include a hidden drink that matches the world's theme.

"For example, in How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, there's a tropical soda called 'Dragon Splash' that doesn't appear on any other menus.

"In Dark Universe, the horror-themed portal, you'll find a purple, berry-based flavour called 'Screaming Berry'.

"These drinks are exclusive to their portals. So if you're into collecting themed items or just love a surprise, it's a brilliant detail to look out for."

‘You can choose your intensity level on Stardust Racers’

open image in gallery It's possible to choose the intensity of your ride on Stardust Racers ( AttractionTickets.com )

The flagship coaster at Epic Universe, claims the preview team, is Stardust Racers, a double-track, colour-coded racing coaster with different personalities.

Chris explains: "We found that the green side is the much more intense of the two, while the yellow side offers a slightly gentler experience.

"Slightly being the keyword, as it's definitely still a thrill. Unbeknownst to us, you could actually choose which side to ride when you enter the queue, so if you have a preference, you can pick. Being able to tailor the ride experience is a big win in our book."

"Want the best park views? Ask for these floors at the Helios Hotel’

open image in gallery The rooms on the third or fourth floor of Helios Grand Hotel have a bonus feature ( Universal Orlando Resort )

Helios Grand Hotel sits inside the park's boundaries – and some floors offer better views of the attractions than others.

So claim the insiders.

Chris says: "The new Helios Grand Hotel is unlike anything we've seen before because it sits inside the park boundaries, with views directly over Celestial Park and the portals.

"If you're staying there, we recommend requesting a room on the third or fourth floor, as these floors offer the best elevated views of the park, in our opinion, and especially during sunset or when the rides are lit up at night.

"It's worth noting that view requests can't be guaranteed, but if you're booking for a special occasion or just want that wow-factor experience, it's definitely worth asking in advance."

Epic Universe brings the number of parks at Universal Orlando Resort to four. The other three are Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay.