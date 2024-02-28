Where is Mr & Mrs Smith set? New York and Italy filming locations for the Amazon series
Amazon’s sexy new series took the cameras from the Big Apple to the Dolomites
The newest adaptation of Mr & Mrs Smith landed on Prime Video last month and viewers were left enthralled by the lavish onscreen locations behind the spy story.
While Brangelina settled down for unholy matrimony in the suburbs in the 2005 film, the TV series sees Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star as a more metropolitan John and Jane Smith, a couple “who have given up their lives and identities to be thrown together as partners – both in espionage and in marriage”, according to the series marketing material.
Picture Bond-style missions spanning North America and southern Europe for eight episodes straight.
With swish New York city-scapes and episodes shot in the lakes, mountains and terracotta towns of Italy, here are the high-risk destinations behind Prime Video’s deadly new action series.
Where was Mr & Mrs Smith filmed?
New York City
The cameras took to NYC to film Jane and John getting to know each other in the enviable interiors of a stylish brownstone townhouse – a world away from the suburbia of the 2005 adaptation.
Elsewhere, the couple’s local farmers market, coffee shop haunts and the sinister art auction in episode two were backdropped by iconic real-life locations across Manhattan, Tribeca and Central Park in the Big Apple.
Italy
Colfosco
For their “First Vacation” in episode three the spy duo heads to the snow-whipped slopes of the Italian Dolomites, where married couple Gavol and Parker are the subject of their mission.
Filming took place in the small resort town of Colfosco, South Tyrol, part of the gondola-served Alta Badia ski area.
Veneto
It’s an Italian summer for the pair with Veneto setting the scene for an extraction mission to a compromised safe house and a dramatic high-speed car chase weaving through the cobbled streets.
Lake Como
The second half of episode five, “Do You Want Kids?”, was filmed in and around the über glamorous Lake Como where Mr and Mrs Smith hole up in their lakeside cottage after fleeing from ‘the company’ in Veneto.
Though the safe spot proves not as safe as planned, Como’s idyllic waters make a striking backdrop to this exciting episode.
All eight episodes of ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.
