10 of the best New York rooftop bars
Soak up the sun in NYC’s most fabulous outdoor hotspots
There’s nothing like summer in the city, but when the sun comes out in New York, there’s only one place you want to be – on a rooftop, a glass of frosty rosé in hand. Here’s our pick of the rooftop bars you need to check out the next time you’re in the Big Apple.
Pod 51 Rooftop Deck
Think you can’t do rooftop drinking on a budget? Think again. At the top of Pod 51, a funky budget hotel in Midtown, the rooftop deck is kitted out with oversized sun loungers, colourful chairs and a picnic table, and it’s BYO booze. The catch? It’s open to guests only.
Location
230 East 51st Street
Details
Doubles from $89 (£66)
Jane Rooftop Bar Terrace
Over in the meatpacking district, The Jane Hotel is a joint right out of a Wes Anderson movie, with charming bellhops and vintage decor. In the summer, its rooftop is the place to be, with wicker couches, great views and cocktails for $14.
Location
113 Jane Street
Details
Doubles from $99 (£73)
Rooftop Reds
Far more than just a bar, this Brooklyn hotspot has its very own rooftop vineyard. You can enjoy a glass of wine among the vines, or join in one of the cool evening events, like Pizza, Wine and Movie nights for $30. (rooftopreds.com).
Location
63 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
Details
Regular admission is free, but you have to reserve online.
Roof at Park South
If you want to get fancy, the roof at the Park South is the place to go. The cocktail menu is extensive and stellar (try the Afternoon Delight, with gin, campari, lemon and IPA) and the views are epic.
Location
125 East 27th Street
Details
Rooms from $259 (£188)
Output
The hottest club in Williamsburg is also home to a lush rooftop garden, where you can catch live music alongside a fantastic view of the Manhattan skyline. Sunday afternoons are particularly popular at Output, with gigs in the summertime typically kicking off around 1pm.
Location
74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn
Details
Cover ranges from free to around $25
The Heights at Arlo NoMad
One of the coolest “micro hotels” in the city, Arlo NoMad is also home to a spacious rooftop bar (and unbeatable views of the Empire State Building). If you’re feeling brave, there’s even a section of glass floor for a bird’s eye view of the street below.
Location
11 East 31st Street
Details
Doubles from $199 (£147)
Westlight at The William Vale
With a breezy terrace wrapping around a glass-fronted bar, there are any number of incredible views to hand at Westlight, no matter where you’re sitting. Toast a glass of Oregon rosé as the sun sets behind the New York skyline, for a quintessential rooftop moment. The bar is on the 22nd floor of The William Vale hotel.
Location
111 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
Details
Rooms from $449 (£326)
Upstairs at The Kimberly
With great midtown views and a buzzy clientele, The Kimberly is the perfect spot for a midtown sundowner; the retractable roof means it’s open in the winter, too. Head up at dusk to see the crown of the Chrysler Building light up.
Location
145 East 50th Street
Details
Doubles from $240 (£178)
Rare View Chelsea
On the 23rd floor of the Hilton New York Fashion District, Rare View Chelsea is one of the few New York rooftops open throughout the year. It has a beachy surf vibe in the summer, and a ski chalet feel in the winter – and the seasonal cocktails change accordingly.
Location
152 West 26th Street
Details
Rooms from $159 (£115)
Cantor Roof Garden Bar at The Met
It’s not a traditional rooftop bar, but the Cantor Roof Garden Bar at The Metropolitan Museum of Art is a dreamy spot overlooking Central Park. It’s also home to an art installation that changes annually – this year you’ll find sculptures by Huma Bhabha on display. And cocktails too, obviously.
Location
1000 Fifth Avenue
Details
Suggested admission to The Met is $25
