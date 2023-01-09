Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s nothing like summer in the city, but when the sun comes out in New York, there’s only one place you want to be – on a rooftop, a glass of frosty rosé in hand. Here’s our pick of the rooftop bars you need to check out the next time you’re in the Big Apple.

Pod 51 Rooftop Deck

Think you can’t do rooftop drinking on a budget? Think again. At the top of Pod 51, a funky budget hotel in Midtown, the rooftop deck is kitted out with oversized sun loungers, colourful chairs and a picnic table, and it’s BYO booze. The catch? It’s open to guests only.

Pod 51's deck is BYO booze (Annie Schlechter)

Location

230 East 51st Street

Details

Doubles from $89 (£66)



Jane Rooftop Bar Terrace

Over in the meatpacking district, The Jane Hotel is a joint right out of a Wes Anderson movie, with charming bellhops and vintage decor. In the summer, its rooftop is the place to be, with wicker couches, great views and cocktails for $14.

The Jane rooftop bar has cocktails and couches (The Jane)

Location

113 Jane Street

Details

Doubles from $99 (£73)



Rooftop Reds

Far more than just a bar, this Brooklyn hotspot has its very own rooftop vineyard. You can enjoy a glass of wine among the vines, or join in one of the cool evening events, like Pizza, Wine and Movie nights for $30. (rooftopreds.com).

Rooftop Reds has its own rooftop vineyard (Rooftop Reds)

Location

63 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn

Details

Regular admission is free, but you have to reserve online.



Roof at Park South

If you want to get fancy, the roof at the Park South is the place to go. The cocktail menu is extensive and stellar (try the Afternoon Delight, with gin, campari, lemon and IPA) and the views are epic.

Roof at Park South offers an extensive cocktail list (Linda Xiao/Jessica Nash) (Linda Xiao/Jessica Nash Photography)

Location

125 East 27th Street

Details

Rooms from $259 (£188)

Output

The hottest club in Williamsburg is also home to a lush rooftop garden, where you can catch live music alongside a fantastic view of the Manhattan skyline. Sunday afternoons are particularly popular at Output, with gigs in the summertime typically kicking off around 1pm.

Location

74 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

Details

Cover ranges from free to around $25



The Heights at Arlo NoMad

One of the coolest “micro hotels” in the city, Arlo NoMad is also home to a spacious rooftop bar (and unbeatable views of the Empire State Building). If you’re feeling brave, there’s even a section of glass floor for a bird’s eye view of the street below.

Arlo Nomad's rooftop bar has a section of glass floor (Arlo Nomad)

Location

11 East 31st Street

Details

Doubles from $199 (£147)



Westlight at The William Vale

With a breezy terrace wrapping around a glass-fronted bar, there are any number of incredible views to hand at Westlight, no matter where you’re sitting. Toast a glass of Oregon rosé as the sun sets behind the New York skyline, for a quintessential rooftop moment. The bar is on the 22nd floor of The William Vale hotel.

Westlight offers incredible views from its glass-fronted bar (Westlight 916/Noah Fecks)

Location

111 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

Details

Rooms from $449 (£326)

Upstairs at The Kimberly

With great midtown views and a buzzy clientele, The Kimberly is the perfect spot for a midtown sundowner; the retractable roof means it’s open in the winter, too. Head up at dusk to see the crown of the Chrysler Building light up.

Location

145 East 50th Street

Details

Doubles from $240 (£178)



Rare View Chelsea

On the 23rd floor of the Hilton New York Fashion District, Rare View Chelsea is one of the few New York rooftops open throughout the year. It has a beachy surf vibe in the summer, and a ski chalet feel in the winter – and the seasonal cocktails change accordingly.

Rare View Chelsea is open throughout the year (Rare View Chelsea)

Location

152 West 26th Street

Details

Rooms from $159 (£115)

Cantor Roof Garden Bar at The Met

It’s not a traditional rooftop bar, but the Cantor Roof Garden Bar at The Metropolitan Museum of Art is a dreamy spot overlooking Central Park. It’s also home to an art installation that changes annually – this year you’ll find sculptures by Huma Bhabha on display. And cocktails too, obviously.

The Cantor Roof Garden Bar has art installations

Location

1000 Fifth Avenue

Details

Suggested admission to The Met is $25