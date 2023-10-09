Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Any city with such a vast range of things to see and do as New York makes for an attractive year-round holiday destination.

But the US big-hitter really comes into its own at Christmas. As well as its landmarks and sights, from its cosmopolitan neighbourhoods and centuries-old buildings to its world-famous shopping and dining scene, the Big Apple is an old-hand when it comes to getting into the festive spirit.

Perhaps it’s the combination of flurries of snow, a world-famous ice rink at Rockefeller Center, excessive decoration and network of Christmas markets, but NYC has a holiday spirit that makes it an ideal destination for a memorable Christmas break.

There are plenty of options for a holiday stay, from stalwart palatial hotels to more affordable city-centre boltholes, and numerous packages designed around the festive period. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

Bryant Park Hotel

Bryant Park’s Winter Village opens on 27 October this year (Getty Images)

Stay as close as possible to Bryant Park if you want to have the easiest access to NYC’s Christmas markets. This is the site of New York’s main market, the Bryant Park Winter Village, where a large ice rink is surrounded by over 150 kiosks selling street food and various gifts.

Bryant Park sits roughly between the city’s other two main markets, at Columbus Circle and Union Square. The former, sitting on the edge of Central Park, has more of a traditional European feel to it – with German food and wooden huts galore – and while the latter is a similar affair, the presence of 200 stalls means there’s even more to explore.

For best proximity to the markets, consider booking directly at the Bryant Park Hotel. It is ideally located for reaching all of the main markets while also being suited to exploring Midtown, Downtown and Upper Manhattan thanks to the nearby metro. Set in a towering building overlooking the park, it offers sweeping views from many of its modern rooms.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more on USA travel:

Hotel Indigo

The Dyker Heights neighbourhood is known for its colourful light displays (Getty Images)

Brooklyn is a cosmopolitan borough, where rows of tree-lined streets are home to Italianate houses, leafy parks and weekend markets such as the Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg.

The area is especially charming during Christmas, with neighbourhoods like Dyker Heights decked head-to-toe in festive decorations and lights. The Botanic Garden becomes particularly atmospheric as it sets up a magnificent lights trail (named Lightscape), while the Borough Hall puts on a “winter village-style” holiday market.

Thomas Cook’s package for the Hotel Indigo in Williamsburg will put you right at the heart of this charming residential neighbourhood, within easy reach of the borough’s main Christmassy sights (and three minutes away from a metro station for when you want to go to Manhattan). With contemporary, spacious rooms and a cosy outdoor courtyard, it’s a well-placed base.

From £1,339pp including five nights’ accommodation, return flights from Gatwick and one piece of checked luggage per person. Departing 7 December.

Pod Hotels

One of the best views over the city is from the Rockefeller Centre (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

New York can quickly become irritatingly expensive at Christmas, but if package prices are putting you off, try a stay at a Pod Hotel. There are four spread around the Big Apple, with three in Midtown and one in Brooklyn.

Marketed as “intelligently affordable hotels”, they feature an array of rooms ranging from smaller pods with a bunk bed to ‘Queen Pods’, which feature a large double bed (all rooms have private bathrooms too). Each hotel also has a private roof terrace area, giving guests great views at far more affordable prices than are usually available in NYC.

Though the other two Midtown locations – Pod 39 in the Murray Hill neighbourhood and Pod 51, not far from Central Park – are both suitable for anyone looking to explore New York, those who want to be at the heart of the Christmas celebrations should book Pod Times Square. The rooms are functional – think small and simple – but the location is the real selling point, just nine minutes away from Times Square. With rooms starting from £81 a night, this is one of the most affordable places to stay in this area of Midtown.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Doubletree by Hilton, Times Square West

Manhattan comes into its own at Christmastime (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If your heart is set on a stay in Manhattan, Midtown is a top choice of location. If you’re a first-time visitor, it’s the place to stay for easy access to the main sights, from Broadway to Central Park, as well as the majority of the big Christmas-related locations, including Bryant Park, Union Square, Rockefeller Center and Fifth Avenue. You can also reach both Upper and Downtown Manhattan easily, even on foot, while a scenic crossing over the Brooklyn Bridge will take you to the eponymous borough.

British Airways Holidays has a package stay at the Doubletree by Hilton, Times Square West that puts you in the centre of the celebrations, within (at most) 30 minutes of the majority of central attractions, including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Centre, Central Park and Times Square. Rooms are pared-back and on the smaller side, but you’ll likely be spending most of your time admiring the views from the rooftop terrace anyway.

From £1,297pp, including four nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one piece of checked luggage per person. Departing 4 December.

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

Greenwich was once known as a centre of bohemian culture (Getty Images)

Located in the west side of Lower Manhattan, Greenwich Village is one of Manhattan’s most characterful and bohemian areas, with excellent restaurants, comedy clubs and music venues dotted among rows of historic townhouses.

Tourist highlights include the Whitney Museum (for art enthusiasts) and Washington Square park, which welcomes a vast tree during the holiday season. There are fewer Christmas-centric events and activities in this part of town, but walking around the extravagantly decorated shops and eateries will be enough to get you in the festive spirit.

TUI offers a good-value package stay at the four-star Walker Hotel in Greenwich. Inspired by New York’s ‘Golden Age’, this hotel has elegant Art Deco interiors and exceptional skyline views. Its location is ideal for exploring Downtown Manhattan, with historic areas such as Chelsea and Soho within a 20-minute walk.

From £1,123pp including four nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one piece of checked luggage per person. Departing 10 December.

Lotte New York Palace, Midtown

The Lotte’s Christmas Tree has previously been named among the most impressive in the city (Getty Images)

Some of New York’s hotels take the festive cheer to the next level, with many of these found in the city’s most sought-after postcodes, offering easy access to Rockefeller Center’s ice rink, Fifth Avenue’s shops and the frosty open spaces of Central Park.

For the best value at one of the Big Apple’s luxury big-hitters, opt for the British Airways Holidays package to the Lotte New York Palace. The hotel is packed with festive decorations to get you in the mood – the highlight of which is the 30-foot Christmas tree – and guests can enjoy perks such as daily baked goods during ‘Palace Hour’ and vouchers for the renowned Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Hall.

The standard package is for a spacious, sophisticated superior room with two king-sized beds, and with 55 storeys, the chances are you’ll get a magnificent view over the city.

From £1,993pp, including five nights’ accommodation, return flights from Heathrow and one piece of checked luggage per person. Departing 3 December.

Read our reviews of the best New York hotels