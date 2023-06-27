The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
6 of the best Texas cities to visit on your USA trip in 2023
The second largest US state is home to several sprawling metropolis and the Wild West – the perfect ingredients for an exhilarating city break
Texas, the “Lone Star State” famous for its cowboy culture, Tex-Mex cuisine and Southern hospitality has a dynamic landscape fit for small-town and huge metropolitan city breaks.
With mild to hot temperatures year-round, the Texas slice of the Wild West is the perfect host for holidaymakers looking to indulge in country music, state fairs and cattle ranch rodeos in the company of friendly locals. Road trip stops in Amarillo on Route 66 meet romantic stays in San Antonio and nights at gigs in Austin, and the second largest state in both size and population is as versatile as it is vast.
Think Big Bend National Park in west Texas for adventures in nature, Six Flags theme park in Arlington for endless thrills, and the historic Alamo site to learn about the Texas Revolution. From cosmopolitan Dallas to coastal Corpus Christi, here are the best cities to visit for the ultimate Texas holiday.
Read more on Texas travel:
Austin
The capital of Texas, Austin is home to a metropolitan skyline, stunning outdoor environments (including a Formula 1 Grand Prix track) and a lively music scene – after all, it is known as the “Live Music Capital of the World”. Music enthusiasts will find singers, songwriters and bands in every corner of town and at festivals, such as Austin City Limits, amid the historic homes, museums and lush gardens waiting to be discovered. The ideal city for a long weekend, Austin also has a huge art scene in its entertainment districts with the creativity spilling over into all of its culinary delights.
Where to stay
Colton House Hotel offers stylish luxury with a seasonal outdoor swimming pool in buzzing central Austin. The boutique hotel features a fitness centre, bar and some rooms fitted with kitchenettes for that home-from-home feeling.
Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, on the Gulf of Mexico, is a coastal city with sheltered beaches, naval museums and sanctuaries for endangered marine life. From its bay, fishing, nature tourism, and wind speeds that create the perfect conditions for windsurfing and kiteboarding will keep water sports enthusiasts entertained on family days spent on miles of golden sand. Diverse dining on local seafood completes a Corpus Christi evening after educational visits aboard the USS Lexington and tranquil strolls around the South Texas Botanical Gardens.
Where to stay
If home comforts and sea views from right on the beach are on your hotel wish list, Spectacular Beach View! Aparthotel should fit the bill. Less than 700m from North Beach, the the apartment is the ideal spot for a relaxing beach stay, complete with barbeque facilities and access to cycle paths.
Dallas
Dallas, a city rich in culture, was originally a transport hub for cattle and oil across the state. Now? The metropolis is home to not only corporate giants but rural horse riding trails, unique southern cuisines and the world-famous Dallas Cowboys football team (and their cheerleaders). Trendy areas – like the Bishop Arts District, which boasts galleries and museums across 19 blocks – a frozen margarita mile and one of America’s largest parks make Dallas a playground for all types of holidaymakers. Take in all the sights on a visit to the top of Reunion Tower for panoramic views of the skyline.
Where to stay
SpringHill Suites boasts modern rooms and spacious suites at affordable prices. Four miles from the historic Downtown Plano, an outdoor pool, bar and complimentary buffet breakfasts welcome visitors to the southern city.
Houston
Houston takes everything al fresco thanks to consistently warm temperatures, eclectic art street and the welcoming Memorial Park. Booming businesses meet laid-back Southern charm in a fusion of fine dining and thriving cultural districts, including an opera house, to create the ultimate cosmopolitan city in Texas. Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre is a highlight of Houston’s many attractions, and visitors can get up close and personal with mission control rooms and astronauts during the perfect city break for space and science enthusiasts.
Where to stay
Less than two miles from Houston landmarks, including Rice Stadium and Hermann Park, Blossom Hotel on Bertner Avenue exudes elegance and character. À la carte breakfasts are included in your stay, while a sun terrace, rooftop pool and city views await guests staying in a suite.
San Antonio
In south Texas, San Antonio is full of history (including the Alamo), Natural Bridge Caverns and El Mercardo, the largest Mexican market in the US. The River Walk promenade hosts miles of shops, restaurants and cafes at water level – take a guided walking tour or cruise the lush banks to charming downtown at one of Texas’ most popular tourist spots. Nearby in Hill Country, a one-hour drive away, Bandera, the “Cowboy Capital of the World” gives a taste of the Wild West with cattle drives, adventurous landscapes and rodeos.
Where to stay
Candlewood Suites Hotel features an indoor pool, comfortable rooms and an attractive central location. Clean, spacious suites, some well equipped with kitchen facilities and cosy seating areas, are a stone’s throw from several parks.
Tyler
Known as the “Rose Capital of America”, Tyler in east Texas boasts thousands of well-manicured rose bushes that line the grounds of Tyler Municipal Rose Garden. The 14-acre public garden attracts tourists to the Texas Rose Festival every October, and visitors can expect quaint streets, unique antique stores and vast green golf courses. Of course, it's the old town charm that cements its spot as one of Texas’ best cities – think barbecues, intimate inns and boutiques laden with independent designers and cowboy boots.
Where to stay
The Thomas Hotel is great for a boutique stay in Tyler. Spacious apartment suites are fitted with kitchenettes and en-suite bathrooms, and all guests have access to The Judge bar and cosy seating areas full of southern charm.
