The US has long been one of the most popular travel destinations for Brits, but UK visitors were barred from entering for much of the pandemic.

Though rules for tourists have now been relaxed, our transatlantic neighbour is yet to drop all Covid-related entry restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know when planning a trip.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination to enter the US?

Yes, British tourists must be fully vaccinated to enter the US.

The only exemptions are children 17 and under and US Citizens, US Nationals and US Lawful Permanent Residents.

The US accepts the NHS digital Covid Pass as proof of vaccination, and there is no need to have had a booster jab to be considered fully vaccinated.

Do I need to take a test before travel to the US?

No; as of 12 June, the CDC rescinded its order requiring all airline passengers to show a negative Covid-19 test result to board an aircraft bound for the US.

However, after arrival in the US, children aged 17 and under that are not fully vaccinated may be required to attest that they will take a test within 3 to 5 days and will self-isolate should any symptoms develop or if they test positive.

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form?

No, but all air passengers to the US are required to provide contact information to their airline before boarding.

Do I need to wear a mask or follow any other Covid guidelines?

A number of US states no longer mandate the use of masks and face coverings while in public. However, the guidance will vary from state to state; you should consult the website of the state or city to which you are travelling. Further details are found on the USA.GOV site.

Some areas require proof of vaccination in order to access local venues, and children aged five to 17 may not be exempt. Precise requirements may vary from venue to venue so you should check in advance.

Do I need a visa?

You’ll need to get a visa or an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) visa waiver to enter or transit the USA as a visitor. Most British tourists are eligible for an ESTA, which costs $21 and lasts for two years. It allows you to visit the US for up to 90 days.

However, if you have travelled to or have been in Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen on or after 1 March 2011, you’re normally not eligible for an ESTA visa waiver and will need to apply for a US visa.

The US Embassy advises that travellers who come under the following categories should not attempt to travel on an ESTA and should instead apply for a visa: those who have been arrested (even if the arrest did not result in a criminal conviction); those who have a criminal record; those who have been refused admission into, or have been deported from the US; those who have previously overstayed under an ESTA. Further details are on the US Embassy Website.

How much time do I need left on my passport?

Your passport should be valid for the proposed duration of your stay. You don’t need any additional period of validity beyond this.