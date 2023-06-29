LGBT+ in Washington DC: Why the capital hosting World Pride is so important

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The progress flags billow in the wind as thousands of people gather at the front of the US Capitol to celebrate this year’s pride. Washington DC has just been announced as the host of the next World Pride in 2025, and although the feeling in the air is that of festivity, there’s also the feeling that this moment could be used to help spark some much-needed change.

A record-breaking amount of anti-LGBT+ legislation is being introduced in the US, with over 500 such bills in 2023 alone. This new legislation overwhelmingly targets trans and gender non-conforming people, but everything – from drag performers to queer literature – has been targeted in these legislative attacks. It’s for this reason the display of rainbows and protest signs feels more necessary than ever this year.

This sentiment is very much echoed by the many queer performers who take to the festival stage, each of them calling out the injustices they’ve witnessed both in the US and overseas.

In a moment of candour, singer, actress and model Rina Sawayama directs her fury at the Capitol Building, declaring that she’s “tired of men making decisions for us” and reminding the crowd that although pride may be a celebration, she believes it to be “first and foremost a protest”.

Pride in Washington DC can’t help but feel political (washington.org)

For me, that’s why it’s especially important for the next World Pride to be happening in Washington DC. By taking place in the US capital, it becomes inherently political. Whether you’re joining the pride march, waving a trans pride flag, or simply cheering on your favourite drag performer – just by being there, and being visible, you’re taking a stand against the oppressive culture that seeks to silence us. You can always find hope in community, and the hundreds of thousands of people that show up to the pride march are testament to that.

DC is often referred to as the “gayest city in the USA” – and yes, it does indeed have a higher LGBT+ population percentage than anywhere else in the country, but that’s not the only reason it’s deserving of this title. DC is loud and proud in its acceptance of queer people – of all ­queer people – and wherever you are in the city, the sense of community can be noticeably felt.

I walk block after block, but the rainbow-clad houses never seem to end. It feels like I’ve stepped into queer suburbia

I stay in the Dupont Circle area during my visit – it’s one of DC’s largest and most beloved queer neighbourhoods, so I’d expected to find the occasional gay couple or pride flag, but what I wasn’t expecting was to find every other house in the neighbourhood decorated for the occasion. I walk block after block, but the rainbow-clad houses never seem to end. It feels like I’ve stepped into queer suburbia, and even the local dog park has not one but multiple furry friends dressed in trans and rainbow bandanas. I’ve visited many of the country’s most famous gaybourhoods over the years – Wilton Manors, The Castro, Greenwich Village and West Hollywood – but there’s something about DC that feels different.

The queer life in the city isn’t restricted to one area either – there are countless LGBT+ bars and night clubs, as well as queer-owned restaurants and coffee shops sprawling right across the city. There’s everything from the warm and inviting Red Bear Brewery in the NoMa neighbourhood, to Gatsby, a chic 1920s-themed restaurant down in Navy Yard.

The White House flies the pride flag (Calum McSwiggan)

It’s often true that spaces for our community can be restricted to nightlife, so it’s refreshing to see such a variety of community-driven spaces that offer alternatives as well. There are gift shops offering merchandise from local queer businesses, pool parties aimed at trans and non-binary people, ghost walks led by knowledgeable queer tour guides, and bridal stores with elaborate same-sex window displays. A personal favourite spot of mine is Little District Books over in Capitol Hill – more than just a queer bookstore, they run regular community events, and proudly and unapologetically stock a diverse number of queer titles, many of which have recently been targeted by book bans in the US.

Whatever queer scene you’re looking for, chances are you can find it in DC, and wherever you fall on the LGBT+ spectrum, it’s abundantly clear to me that you’re welcome in this city. They may only just be warming up for the World Pride celebrations in 2025, but they’ve already achieved something remarkable, and I have high expectations for what’s to come.

A queer bookshop in Washington DC (Calum McSwiggan)

With an election coming next year, we can only guess what the political landscape may look like in 2025. But what I can say with some certainty is that the queer community will be thriving here regardless. Pride in DC may always be political, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t also be a celebration; a celebration of the things we’ve overcome, and the many we’ve yet to conquer. Happy Pride DC: whatever the future holds, the global LGBT+ community will be ready to stand with you in 2025.

Getting there

Norse Atlantic offer flights from Gatwick on their newly opened route flying from 1 June. Prices start at £450 including all taxes and fees.

Staying there

Situated in the heart of the LGBT+ hot spot of Dupont Circle, Lyle Washington DC offers elegant boutique rooms and suites within walking distance of a variety of queer friendly shops, bars and eateries.

