Q I’m travelling to Lake Ohrid in the first week of June. I wondered if you had any advice regarding money, credit cards and mobile phone use.

Brian R

A I’m delighted to hear you are travelling to this lovely corner of the Balkans. The lake is shared between two fascinating nations, Albania and North Macedonia. Imagine the lake as a clock face: Albania has the portion between 5 and 9, while North Macedonia has the rest. I shall infer that you are planning to base yourself in North Macedonia because the Albanian portion is much less developed for tourism; having said that, I recommend that you make a circuit of the lake.