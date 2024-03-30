Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel questions

Will credit cards and mobile charges make life awkward in Ohrid?

Simon Calder answers your questions on North Macedonia practicalities, travelling solo in China, rules on passport expiry dates, and a particular airline’s shortcomings

Saturday 30 March 2024 06:00
<p>Lake Ohrid, the oldest lake in Europe, straddles the mountainous border between the southwestern part of North Macedonia and eastern Albania. It has been a Unesco world heritage site since 1979</p>

(Simon Calder)

Q I’m travelling to Lake Ohrid in the first week of June. I wondered if you had any advice regarding money, credit cards and mobile phone use.

Brian R

A I’m delighted to hear you are travelling to this lovely corner of the Balkans. The lake is shared between two fascinating nations, Albania and North Macedonia. Imagine the lake as a clock face: Albania has the portion between 5 and 9, while North Macedonia has the rest. I shall infer that you are planning to base yourself in North Macedonia because the Albanian portion is much less developed for tourism; having said that, I recommend that you make a circuit of the lake.

