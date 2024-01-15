Where can I catch the sun on a break in September?

Q I’m looking for a long-haul holiday in September with almost guaranteed sunshine. I have a terrible record of rainfall following me, so I normally go to desert locations: Las Vegas or Dubai. Do you have any other suggestions?

Kevin Jones

A There are some places you can immediately cross off your list. In the Caribbean, September is plumb in the middle of the hurricane season. For the normally lovely Thai island of Phuket, September is the wettest month. For warmth and clear skies, aim for the “sub-tropical high-pressure belts”. These layers of latitude, from the tropics of Cancer and Capricorn (23.6 north and south respectively) to about 35 degrees north or south, are characterised by clear skies and low rainfall. Dubai is 25N, Las Vegas is 36N, incidentally.