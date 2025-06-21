After months of rain and miserable weather, it’s finally here: the Great British heatwave. With reports that temperatures could reach as high as 33C, it’s all systems go to make the most of the sun, and what better way to do that than by visiting one of the many beaches we Brits have been blessed with?

With nearly 8,000 miles of coastline (some estimates even say 11,000), there are many places to enjoy the heat in peace and quiet – so no need to squeeze yourself into a sun lounger on Brighton beach... From picturesque shores along the Scottish coast to vibrant spots stretching from Durham to Scilly, these are some of best areas to pay a visit.

So don that sun hat, fire up the disposable BBQ and slap on that sun screen: it’s time to hit the beach.

Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, northwest Scotland

open image in gallery Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides is known for its turquoise waters ( Getty/iStock )

To be alone and at one with the elements, aim for the beach at Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris. The outer shore of the Outer Hebrides is the raw edge of Britain, where the soundtrack rumbles with the weary roar of an ocean at the end of a 3,000-mile journey. You’ll find turquoise water of implausible clarity and ice-white sand, sculpted into unworldly shapes by the west wind.

Ballycastle, County Antrim

open image in gallery Ballycastle beach has views to the Mull of Kintyre ( Getty/iStock )

This is a broad beach with a view. The hills of County Antrim subside into the sea, and beyond the tumbling cliffs, through the mist, stands the Mull of Kintyre, that bulky punctuation at the end of Scotland’s Argyll Peninsula. And at the end of the day, if you wish, you can sail across to Campbeltown on the 4.30pm ferry – watching Northern Ireland retreat in your wake.

St Agnes, Scilly

open image in gallery It is an effort to get to St Agnes, but the views will definitely be worth it ( Getty/iStock )

I count this fickle stretch of sand as the southernmost in Britain – and given the difficulty in reaching this corner of the kingdom, you can expect to enjoy the place in relative solitude. If you don’t have your own yacht, take a boat from Penzance or a plane from one of several southwest airports to St Mary’s – then a local boat across to St Agnes.

Paignton, Devon

open image in gallery Rise and shine: the morning sun brings the seaside town of Paignton to life ( Getty/iStock )

The morning sun brings Torbay to life, with Paignton shining brightest. A traditional resort with the benefit of an interesting hinterland: fishing-village Brixham to the south, post-Fawlty Torquay to the north, and the gorgeous River Dart just southwest.

Ryde, Isle of Wight

open image in gallery This beach is a must-visit for retro transport fans ( Getty )

Two retro transport options earn the otherwise unremarkable beach at Ryde its place: Britain’s last surviving hovercraft roars off to Southsea several times an hour, while an ancient former Tube train rattles down the pier, the opposite end of the railway spectrum from the Trans-Siberian.

Rhossili, Gower Peninsula

open image in gallery Wales has no shortage of beaches – be sure to add the Gower Peninsula to your list ( Getty/iStock )

The Welsh mainland has a ridiculous number of excellent beaches, but this is my favourite: the sweep of sand that bookends the Gower Peninsula, with a wild, western aspect that makes it ideal at the end of a warm summer afternoon.

Aldeburgh Bay, Suffolk

open image in gallery Britain’s eastern beaches deserve some love too ( Getty/iStock )

For sheer diversity, head to England’s easternmost county. On the “Suffolk Heritage Coast” between Aldeburgh and Southwold, you find rich flora and birdlife; the Sizewell B nuclear plant; the artists’ colony of Walberswick; Alain de Botton’s “balancing barn”, a short way inland; and miles and miles of beaches that face the dawn.

Blackpool, Lancashire

open image in gallery Blackpool isn’t a relic of the past – it’s still a stunning beach to visit ( Getty/iStock )

For many of us, the beach is just an excuse for a collection of indulgences – and Blackpool vies with Brighton for the crown of Britain’s most hedonistic resort. The Lancashire town wins thanks to having proper sand, not shingle, as well as the Tower and the Pleasure Beach.

Seaham, County Durham

open image in gallery A beach with centuries of history (and an Instagrammable shoreline...) ( Getty/iStock )

Lord Byron married Annabella Milbanke at Seaham Hall two centuries ago, and the cliff-top residence is now an elegant spa hotel. In the intervening years, Seaham was the heart of the coal industry, with shafts extending deep beneath the North Sea and a hinterland desecrated by development. Now, nature is reclaiming the shore.

Knoydart, Scotland

open image in gallery Take a trip to Knoydart Peninsula, Britain’s last great wilderness ( Getty/iStock )

Want a sweep of shoreline to yourself? Find your way on foot or by sea to the Knoydart Peninsula, Britain’s last great wilderness. Western Scotland has more appealing sands (notably in the Outer Hebrides), but while Knoydart is part of the mainland, it offers even more isolation.

Tynemouth

open image in gallery If rugged shorelines is more your thing, make Tynemouth your heatwave destination ( Getty/iStock )

The name describes the location: where the river through Newcastle reaches the North Sea. The setting is spectacular, with a rugged, crumbling castle marking the end of a handsome town with great places to eat. None is more rewarding than Riley’s Fish Shack, down on the sand with deckchair dining. The beach curves gracefully north, inviting a swim regardless of the chilly North Sea.