Will I be able to get into France without medical insurance?

Q You have been writing about France demanding proof of medical insurance. Is the GHIC deemed sufficient, do you know?

John D

A Just when I thought I had mastered the intricacies of the EU entry-exit system – which takes effect on Sunday 12 October – there is another weird turn of events. Readers who have been following the saga closely will know that Schengen area nations are gearing up to fingerprint and photograph UK visitors in line with our wish to become “third-country nationals” and therefore subject to the impending entry-exit system (EES).

I discovered yesterday, during a Eurostar event showing off the EES facilities at London St Pancras International, that the French Police aux Frontieres have insisted on asking a series of questions of intending visitors. In the station where trains depart for Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, the entry-exit system kiosks in the station are programmed to ask if the traveller has accommodation booked, sufficient financial resources, a ticket home – and medical insurance.

The last of these is a France-only requirement; none of the other 28 members of the Schengen area demands proof of insurance. The rule applies even if you are travelling nonstop through France to Brussels.

Once the entry-exit system starts rolling out, I predict that a majority of British travellers will meet the requirements. Among those who don’t have, for example, a return ticket or medical insurance, I further predict that they will fib. “Yes” is the only answer that does not lead to passengers being more closely scrutinised. But passengers tempted to answer “yes” untruthfully to any of the questions are warned: “Your answers are binding, you may be asked to provide proof.”

What constitutes sufficient proof of medical insurance? Definitely not the UK global health insurance card (GHIC), which provides reciprocal health care for British travellers to the European Union and Switzerland. The French authorities specify: “The third-country national must be in possession of an insurance certificate covering all medical, hospital and death-related expenses that may be incurred during the entirety of the stay in France, including the cost of repatriation for medical reasons.” GHIC does not allow for repatriation, and neither does it cover “death-related expenses”.

open image in gallery Tallinn’s skyline, where spires and cobbles meet Europe’s new border rules ( Getty/iStock )

Q With the new EU entry-exit system starting up in a just over two weeks, can you recommend stress-free, relatively quiet airports in the EU to go through the once-only fingerprinting/facial biometric process, with no long queues – which would also provide a late-autumn three-night break in a city of interest? It would be good to get the process done before travelling to more popular locations in the near future.

John C

A Congratulations for coming up with the best entry-exit system (EES) question of the week, in what is a crowded field. With the roll-out of the EU’s digital border scheme set to begin on Sunday 12 October, it is natural to feel concerned about the extra red tape that will be involved in the transition phase. For UK passport holders, the existing process – manually checking and stamping each passport – will continue. The EES element will be an additional layer of bureaucracy. Every “third-country national” (as we opted to become) must register their fingerprints and facial biometric the first time they cross a Schengen area frontier. Once you are registered on the European Union database, subsequent entries and exits should be easier as only the facial biometric will be checked. So getting the registration process out of the way while things are quiet could be a smart move.

To achieve this as part of an autumn break you would need to know that the frontier post you have chosen will be implementing the entry-exit system from day one. My research shows that at least three nations – Estonia, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg – will deploy the technology at their airports from the opening day. Bear in mind, though, that frontier officials are able to divert up to 90 per cent of passengers away from the EES equipment if queues build up. So I do not advise Prague: the airport at the Czech capital could see lines growing and arrivals waved through, which would negate the purpose of the trip. So I suggest you choose between Tallinn and Luxembourg City. In late autumn, the latter will be warmer – and the Grand Duchy also offers the unique benefit of free public transport.

open image in gallery Hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is a bucket-list experience for many ( Getty/iStock )

Q Do you think it’s safe to travel alone as a female to Tanzania?

Amelia T

A Let me start with the risks that confront any traveller, regardless of gender, in Tanzania. The greatest concern is road safety: the death toll relative to population is six times higher in Tanzania than it is in the UK. Since road travel is the main way to get around the nation, try to ensure that you have a reliable, professional driver.

The Foreign Office travel advice also warns of “a risk of armed crime, including armed robbery, throughout Tanzania”. It says “places frequented by tourists and foreign residents” are particularly dangerous, which is worrying – and specifies key areas of Dar es Salaam where robberies could happen. Across on the island of Zanzibar, which for many tourists is the highlight of a holiday in Tanzania, “incidents have taken place in Stone Town [the capital] and at hotels and on popular tourist beaches throughout the island”. Meanwhile the Australian government warns its citizens: “Take extra care in and around Arusha in northern Tanzania. Armed robberies, carjackings and home invasions have happened.”

You may be put off by such strident and alarmist warnings. But many of us relish the chance to travel in Tanzania: from the Ngorongoro crater (the world’s largest intact volcanic caldera) to Kilimanjaro (Africa’s highest mountain). Almost all of Tanzania’s nearly 70 million people will welcome you and do their best to look after you. To be doubly sure, you could organise a trip through a specialist UK agency which will have reliable partners in Tanzania.

About gender: as a male traveller, I have been lucky enough to enjoy Tanzania without any issues. For solo women, though, there are extra risks. The Foreign Office warns of “verbal harassment” of female tourists, but sexual violence is a far more serious threat. The danger can be reduced by taking the obvious precautions: choose places to stay with good security; do not go out alone at night; and, above all, take advice from local women. Having said all of that, I believe that a visit to Tanzania would be safe enough for you – and I hope that you feel able to experience the country.

open image in gallery The Austrian capital takes Christmas seriously, making mid-December particularly magical there ( Simon Calder )

Q We've booked a short package to Vienna on 15 December for four nights. With so much to see – palaces, museums, glorious coffee houses and markets – it's more about setting priorities across four full days with a mixture of all the above. I have sights on the Museum Quarter. Other than that, we have an open canvas. Your suggestions?

Pauline and Les Plant

A Visiting the Austrian capital in the deep midwinter should be a dream trip. Vienna takes Christmas seriously, with lights and colour everywhere – and no fewer than seven festive markets. My favourite is the big one at the Rathaus (City Hall). Culturally and architecturally, Vienna is remarkable for possessing so much grandeur from its imperial past. Four days should be enough to do it justice. I spent a long weekend there last December, and these were the highlights.

Among the museums, the standout to me is the Upper Belvedere – home to Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss and much else. On a clear day the view from here across the city is magnificent. Two other exquisite structures: the National Library, with its elaborate ceiling, and St Peter’s Church – a study in 18th-century Baroque brilliance, dripping with decoration. You should book ahead for the Spanish Riding School. Yes, this equestrian exhibition is touristy, but still an impressive spectacle.

With temperatures likely to be below freezing during your stay, it’s important to have plenty of appealing places to eat and drink. The Cafe Central is an archetype of imperial indulgence; try to book ahead to enjoy a decent lunch here. I prefer it to the Hotel Sacher, home of the Sacher-Torte chocolate cake. Altogether less touristy is the Cafe Pruckel on the edge of the city centre, where you can dine well at a decent price. From here you could board one of the trams circling around the Ring, marking the old city walls. For a final meal, I recommend Melker Stiftskeller – a convivial cellar restaurant dating from 1629. It is already selling out fast for December, so book swiftly.

