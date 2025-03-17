Singapore: Snapshots of the Spectacular

Beyond its cutting-edge urban design, Singapore seamlessly fuses nature into its modern landscape. Lush green spaces coexist amidst the most striking of architecture, creating a city where the natural world is celebrated. While its iconic skyline often takes centre stage, its abundant flora and nature-centred experiences provide a welcome breather. From verdant forests to inspiring structures, take a look through our Singapore galleries – and discover the essence of a city in nature.

Since its opening in 2012, Gardens by the Bay has picked up status as one of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks.

The Gardens by The Bay spans some 105 hectares in the central region of the city (Visit Singapore)

The urban park combines considered technology with lush greenery to create a striking space that centres biodiversity and sustainable design (Visit Singapore)

The vertical gardens of Supertree Grove are futuristic, offering an insight into how architecture and nature can work in harmony (Visit Singapore)

The giant domes at Gardens by the Bay are the climate-controlled Cloud Forest and Flower Dome, home to exotic plants, aerial walkways and a giant indoor waterfall (Visit Singapore) Image 1 of 4

Whether you’re landing at Changi Airport, checking into any of the world-class hotels or shopping along Orchard Road, Singapore has no shortage of buildings showcasing exemplary design and architecture, with every inspiring exterior feeding into breathtaking interiors.

Singapore is known for its rich mix of contemporary and futuristic design when it comes to architecture, be it the malls, hotels, co-working spaces, or even your first port of call; the airport.

From 130 foot indoor waterfall the Rain Vortex to the leafy terraced gardens that surround it, Singapore's Jewel Changi airport has to be seen to be believed (Visit Singapore)

The stylish Bugis+ shopping mall is 10-storeys high, with over 200 speciality shops (Visit Singapore)

Renowned for having the world’s largest infinity pool, Marina Bay Sands resort also has its own park, gardens and running tracks (Caption about Bugis Plus - Exterior mall facade)

Oasia Hotel Downtown is famed for its verdant hanging gardens and lush greenery, adding a welcome dash of nature to Singapore’s business district (Visit Singapore)

From beautiful beaches to turquoise marinas and acres of verdant landscape, a trip to Resorts World Sentosa makes the perfect break for nature and adventure lovers (Visit Singapore)

The learning, community and recreational space that is the Hive, consists of stacks of rounded tutorial rooms built around a public central atrium (Visit Singapore) Image 1 of 6

The city comes to life as the sun goes down, with landmarks across Singapore lighting up to welcome the night

The ArtScience Museum holds court against the skyline of Downtown Singapore (Visit Singapore)

The Helix Bridge lights up to let pedestrians cross from Marina Centre to Marina South in the Marina Bay area of Singapore (Visit Singapore)

The sun going down doesn’t mean shopping has to end at the Bugis+ shopping complex (Visit Singapore)

The Henderson Waves bridge reaches 36 metres above ground, making it the highest pedestrian bridge in the city. At night, it’s illuminated with LED lights to become a stunning sight of its own (Visit Singapore)

The JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach lights up the Central Business District (Â© Geoff Lung / Visit Sinagpore) Image 1 of 5