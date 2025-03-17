Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Partner Content
Sponsor Image

Singapore: Snapshots of the Spectacular

Discover how nature perfectly blends in with the cityscape to bring the urban city to life

Monday 17 March 2025 14:50 GMT
The award-winning Gardens by the Bay is one of Singapore’s most renowned visitor attractions

Beyond its cutting-edge urban design, Singapore seamlessly fuses nature into its modern landscape. Lush green spaces coexist amidst the most striking of architecture, creating a city where the natural world is celebrated. While its iconic skyline often takes centre stage, its abundant flora and nature-centred experiences provide a welcome breather. From verdant forests to inspiring structures, take a look through our Singapore galleries – and discover the essence of a city in nature.

Since its opening in 2012, Gardens by the Bay has picked up status as one of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks.

Garden by the Bay

Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides.

  • The Gardens by The Bay spans some 105 hectares in the central region of the city (Visit Singapore)

Whether you’re landing at Changi Airport, checking into any of the world-class hotels or shopping along Orchard Road, Singapore has no shortage of buildings showcasing exemplary design and architecture, with every inspiring exterior feeding into breathtaking interiors.

Singapore is known for its rich mix of contemporary and futuristic design when it comes to architecture, be it the malls, hotels, co-working spaces, or even your first port of call; the airport.

Visit Singapore Architecture

Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides.

  • From 130 foot indoor waterfall the Rain Vortex to the leafy terraced gardens that surround it, Singapore’s Jewel Changi airport has to be seen to be believed (Visit Singapore)

The city comes to life as the sun goes down, with landmarks across Singapore lighting up to welcome the night

Singapore by Night

Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides.

  • The ArtScience Museum holds court against the skyline of Downtown Singapore (Visit Singapore)

Uncover the unexpected in Singapore

For more travel inspiration and information, and tips to help plan your trip, head to Visit Singapore

READ MORE
Partner Content
Independent
Sponsor Image

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in