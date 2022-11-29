Eight best ski holiday deals and offers across Europe for 2022/23

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures are dropping, the snow is falling, and ski resorts are opening for the winter. If the lure of fresh turns on corduroy pistes is tempting you, it could be time to book your ski holiday now.

With fewer flights and chalets post-pandemic, don’t expect any basement bargains if you hold off to the last minute this winter – especially if you want to travel at peak dates.

So how can you get the most value from your ski holiday as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes budgets? We look at some of the money-saving deals (and a luxury option) currently available for this winter.

December: Finnish Lapland

Try a reindeer safari in Ylläs (Inghams)

This is a chance for young families to discover all the fun of winter in the stunning Arctic surroundings of Finnish Lapland.

Staying at the Ylläsrinne Cabins in Ylläs, this snowy oasis of calm gives easy access to forest trails, husky and reindeer safaris and even a magical visit to Santa’s Elves Hideway (including a meeting with you-know-who!) that children will never forget.

Inghams is offering 50 per cent off on seven nights, half board, departing 4 December 2022. From £573pp (based on two adults and two children sharing), including London Gatwick flights and transfers.

December: Early turns in Chamonix

Relax off the slopes at the Heliopic Hotel and Spa (Heliopic Hotel and Spa)

Here’s your chance to boast the first turns of the season with Ski Weekend, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary with this early-season special to the famous Alpine town of Chamonix in France.

Located below Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest peak at 4,809m, the four-star Heliopic Hotel and Spa will be your base as you either seek out the freshest powder or work on technique with a guide or instructor.

Ski Weekend has four nights, B&B, departing 15 December 2022, from £1,469pp (based on two sharing). Includes four-day Mont Blanc Unlimited lift pass, mountain guide or ski instructor, celebratory dinner and transfers.

Christmas: Festive charm in Champoluc

Esprit Ski has family-friendly packages to Champoluc (Ski Esprit)

Italy offers excellent value, particularly with this Christmas offer from family specialists, Ski Esprit. Charming Champoluc in the Valle d’Aosta region of Italy offers everything from wide, intermediate blues to testing blacks and off-piste, with Esprit’s ‘Sprite’ ski school available from beginners to advanced.

Get 40 per cent off seven nights, half board, departing 19 December, from £1,912 in total (based on two adults and one child aged five) with Ski Esprit. Includes Manchester flights and transfers.

January: Take the train to Les Arcs

Catch the Eurostar to the slopes (Eurostar)

If you’re one of the increasing number of skiers trying to cut your carbon footprint, then the Travelski Express direct train from London St Pancras to the French Alps could be just the ticket. The train leaves on Friday evenings, arriving in the heart of the Alps the following morning. With the return service leaving the Sunday after, it gives travellers seven full days on the slopes in Les Arcs.

Travelski Express offers seven nights self-catering in Les Arcs, departing 6 January 2023, from £584pp (based on four sharing a five-bed studio apartment). Includes return train travel, seven-day lift pass, welcome breakfast and transfer.

February: Luxury in Val d’Isère

A taste of luxury at Chalet Blackcomb (Chalet Blackcomb)

The budget end of the market this is not. However, snow-sure Val d’Isère in the French Alps gives access to the 300km of the Espace Killy ski area – and the newly renovated Chalet Blackcomb is a truly luxurious base from which to explore.

With south-facing balconies, indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub and an exclusive private team comprising of two dedicated hosts, driver and housekeeper, you’ll want for nothing here.

Consensio Chalets has seven nights fully catered, departing 5 February 2023, from €27,000 (sleeping up to 10 guests). Includes all house wines, Perrier-Jouët and spirits; lift passes are available half price for all chalet bookings.

March: Race the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel

Hotel Edelweiss in Kitzbuhel (Hotel Edelweiss)

Three-two-one…go! The theme tune from Ski Sunday will be running through your head as you ski down the Asten piste back from the Hahnenkamm in the Austrian resort of Kitzbühel – venue for the most famous downhill race in the world – to the door of the Hotel Edelweiss.

Located near the town centre, close to all the resort’s facilities and only 300 metres from the Hahnenkamm gondola, the Edelweiss offers a warm and traditional Tirolean welcome.

Ski Line has seven nights, half board, departing 5 February 2023 from £799pp (based on two adults) – a saving of 60 per cent. Includes Manchester flights and transfers.

March: Savoyarde appeal in Les Contamines

The Laska apartments in Les Contamines (Peak Retreats)

A new property this season, this is an early chance to try the Laska residence in the charming and underrated French village of Les Contamines at a discount.

With views of Mont Joly and access to 120km of quiet pistes, these luxury apartments combine traditional Savoyarde architecture with modern facilities including a pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room and even an exciting-sounding ‘sensory shower’.

Seven nights, self-catered, with Peak Retreats costs from £249pp (based on five sharing) – a discount of 10 per cent – departing 18 March 2023. Includes return Eurotunnel crossing with a free FlexiPlus upgrade.

April: Bucket list in Banff

Stay at the Elk in central Banff (Ski Independence)

If Canada is still on your bucket list, this could be the year to take advantage of one of the longest snow seasons out there, with a late-season visit to the heart of the Rocky Mountains National Park.

Banff offers access to the three ski areas of Sunshine Village, Lake Louise and Mount Norquay. Keep your eyes peeled and you won’t just see skiers, but moose…or even a bear!

Ski Independence is offering a 10 per cent discount, plus an extra night free, if you book before the end of November at the Elk + Avenue Hotel in central Banff.

Seven nights, room only, departing 15 April 2023, from £1,085pp (based on two sharing a King Room). Includes flights from London Heathrow to Calgary, with free ski carriage and shared transfers.