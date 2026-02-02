Inside the Cartagena boutique hotel starring in The Night Manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The long-awaited second season of The Night Manager has now come to an end after airing its explosive finale and leaving on a dramatic cliffhanger.

This season took audiences to all-new locations as British intelligence recruit Jonathan Pine travelled to Colombia, plunged into the middle of a deadly plot involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army.

After a 10-year hiatus, Tom Hiddleston reprised his role as Pine, an ex-soldier turned hotel night manager turned recruit for British intelligence.

Scenes of The Night Manager series two were shot in the city of Medellin, nestled in Colombia’s Aburrá Valley, and London, as well as coastal locations across Spain, but it's one particular hotel in Colombia’s port city of Cartagena that plays a starring role.

In some episodes viewers can spot the Relais & Chateaux boutique hotel Casa Pestagua, which was used both for putting up the crew and serving as the setting for key dramatic scenes.

Show producer Matthew Patnick told Time Out: “We ended up buying out the hotel for two and a half days. The show is going to change it forever, like the Es Saadi Palace in Marrakech in season one, which is still associated with The Night Manager 10 years later.”

Found within an 18th-century palace, Casa Pestagua is made up of 10 suites and six rooms, each featuring double-height ceilings and arches inspired by Moorish design.

open image in gallery Dancing and dinner scenes were shot around Casa Pestagua’s pool ( Casa Pestagua )

Inside the palace walls, guests will find gardens with unfurling large leaves that drape across walls and over a terracotta-tiled courtyard pool. You may recognise this pool from a raunchy dance scene in episode three, when it was decked out with paper lanterns and champagne-filled dining tables. In reality, guests can enjoy the poolside on plush loungers or relax in the laid-back seating under the veranda.

open image in gallery Tom Hiddleston and Camila Morrone at Casa Pestagua during the filming of The Night Manager ( BBC/Ink Factory/Des Willie )

We also get a glimpse into the sleeping arrangements at the hotel. Pine appears to be staying in the hotel’s Grand Suite, which comes with a private patio, a living room and a king-sized bed, all positioned under a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.

However, this is not the largest of the rooms available at this boutique stay. The 140 square metre “Count of Pestagua Suite” has three rooms, exclusive lift access and a terrace complete with a veranda and a private jacuzzi overlooking the port town.

open image in gallery The Grand Suite, where drama continues to unfold in episode three ( Casa Pestagua )

The rooms at Casa Pestagua are light and simple, dressed with four-poster beds, rattan furniture, freestanding baths and balconies.

Sheltered under the colonial arches, guests will find AniMare, the hotel’s restaurant that celebrates the flavours and techniques found on Colombia’s Caribbean and Pacific coast.

open image in gallery The hotel’s Colombian cuisine restaurant AniMare ( Casa Pestagua )

Diners will feast on Pacific red tuna, truffled oxtail cannelloni, corn tamales and ceviche, while at the bar, cocktails include local fruits such as soursop and tamarillo.

Elsewhere, the hotel has a fully-equipped gym on site, as well as access to a spa in its sister hotel, Casa San Agustín, which offers massages, facials and sessions in a hammam.

open image in gallery The hotel is found in an 18th-century colonial palace ( Casa Pestagua )

While Casa Pestagua is situated a few streets away from the water’s edge, it also provides its guests with the opportunity to book a trip to a private beach on Barú Island, reached by boat 45 minutes away from Cartagena.

Barú Island is known for its white and pink sands, as well as the brilliance of its pastel blue waters, visited by many holidaymakers by boat for the day to relax on beaches such as Playa Blanca, Agua Azul and Agua Tranquila.

Back on the mainland, Casa Pestagua is found in the historical centre of Cartagena, a colourful city known for its lively nightlife, popular beaches and vibrant Caribbean culture.

open image in gallery Scenes were also shot within the city of Cartagena ( Getty Images )

As the drama builds later in the series, you will see our main characters venture around Cartagena and its well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture that has earned Unesco world heritage status.

The city boasts one of the most extensive and complete military fortifications in South America, as well as a complex lattice of churches, Andalusian-style palaces and colonial buildings, such as bullrings that have now been turned into shopping centres.

Watch The Night Manager series two on iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video.

