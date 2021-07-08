Our top pick of amber list destinations for the double-jabbed

The possibility of a sunny summer getaway has suddenly opened up for millions of people, with the government announcing that those who’ve had both vaccine doses will not have to self-isolate when returning from amber list countries.

Starting from July 19, double-jabbed UK travellers can forgo the previous 10-day quarantine rule, although they will still be required to take a Covid-19 test three days before returning.

But with not all amber countries allowing tourists to enter, where can we actually go on holiday?

Spain

The Balearic Islands have already gone green, now amber-rated mainland Spain and the rest of its islands are a viable option, as long as you present on arrival a negative Covid-19 test (issued within 48 hours) or proof of vaccination (at least 14 days prior).

Want beautiful beaches? Head to coastal gem Sitges or the Canary Islands of Tenerife and Fuerteventura. For mouth-watering cuisine and bustling nightlife, capital Madrid and second city Barcelona can’t be beaten. And for epic old world architecture, it’s got to be Andalucia, home to the historic city of Seville, and the breathtaking Alhambra Palace.

Greece

To gain entry to Greece, you’ll need to provide proof of a negative test or that you’ve had both jabs. The country will also accept proof of recovery from Covid-19, with a positive PCR test taken 30 to 180 days before arrival.

With thousands of Greek islands, you’re spoilt for choice. Family-friendly Crete and Corfu boast sandy beaches and super-fun waterparks, while upmarket Mykonos and Santorini are popular with celebs and honeymooners.

Croatia

Travellers to Croatia will have to provide evidence of a negative antigen or PCR test, a positive Covid-19 test (from 11 to 180 days before arrival) or proof of vaccination.

Offering the best of both worlds, you’ll find crystal-clear waters and picturesque coastlines on Hvar island and stunning waterfalls in Plitvice, or you can soak up the culture with a city break in historic Dubrovnik or Zagreb.