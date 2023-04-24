How to plan a flight-free summer trip to the Alps

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Waking up in the mountains is always magical; drawing the curtains feels like looking at a green screen of supersized, digitally enhanced peaks. Living just over an hour from the French Alps means I’m fortunate enough to go regularly, but most of my recent trips have been to hone my (shaky) skiing skills, hoping that I don’t take anyone out, Gwyneth-style.

Briançon, Serre Chevalier Valley, is the highest city in France. It looks remote, but a direct sleeper train service from Paris means that visiting Brits can quite literally leave the office and wake up the next morning in the mountains. From my home in Lyon, the journey was a little less glamorous – sardine-like in the middle seat of a carshare.

In the face of climate change, skiing is increasingly polemic. Chairlifts guzzle energy faster than a group of thirsty Brits consumes demi-pêches (one ski lift uses approximately the same energy in a month as it takes to power 3.8 houses for a year); diesel-belching groomers ready the slopes each night, and often trees are chopped down to create room for runs. Brown bears have been all but eradicated in the Alps and a quarter of Alpine flowers are at risk of imminently disappearing. Many would be justified in thinking the ski industry has had its day, but do we just need to mix up our mountain activities?

Zipline through the trees (Charlotte Moutier-Benjamin Gremen)

Serre Chevalier has been breaking tradition since 1941 when, in the midst of WW2, the valley installed France’s first mechanic ski lift. It’s been modernised many times over the subsequent 80-odd years, but no glow up was quite so great as in 2019, when the lifts got their first shell of solar panels. Designed by local entrepreneur Xavier DuPort, who owns Sunwind, they’re virtually invisible to the eye and, combined with wind and hydroelectric turbines, have reduced energy consumption by 8.5 per cent (although it’s hoped this will increase to 30 per cent by the end of the year).

Read more on France travel:

Unlike many of the others in our gondola, we won’t be skiing back down the mountain. Mountain karts await us, three-wheeled tricycles that barely look sturdier than the Fisher Price model I’d once freewheeled around my primary school playground. Downhill they go at a whack, and I almost turtle my trike several times. It’s exhilarating, childish fun, and kart tours are available in summer too.

Fortunately we don’t need to pedal uphill again. The karts clip onto the ski lifts and we follow them up, this time to descend with a birds’ eye perspective, suspended from a zipline. A radar records my speed as I pass – 97km per hour, probably three times what I’ve ever achieved as a novice skier.

Mountain karts are a new way to experience the Alps (Thibaut Blais)

The changing face of the mountains is met with frank discussion and worry here. Unlike many resorts, which all but shut down out of season, Serre Chevalier Valley is home to more than 16,000 permanent residents who want to protect their home. Back with our feet on level ground, we visit the geothermal spas at Le Monêtier-les-Bains. I’d expected a hedonistic afternoon wallowing surrounded by bleached mountain peaks, mind happily blank. Instead, my interest is piqued by the spa’s new project – Les Grand Bains has built pipes between its thermal waters and houses in the village. The project is in its infancy, but they hope it will heat 4,000 homes.

We make the journey by road to Les Saisies, but for visiting Brits, a TGV (high-speed train) runs between Paris and nearby Albertville, a 30 minute bus ride away. Downhill skiing plays second fiddle to cross-country skiing here, which requires far less infrastructure and habitat destruction.

Snowy backdrops aren’t reserved for the winter visitors. Les Saisies may be comparatively low (1,657m) but framing the resort is the undisputed giant of the Alps: Mont Blanc. Local guide Hélène Durand specialises in forest walks and yoga sessions facing this iconic 4,807m peak, and we wind through the woods to reach a ramshackle old shepherd’s hut and a flattish patch of land – ready for our sun salutations. There’s no need for incense or sound bowls in this class, the scent of pine and the sound of the wind through the trees is far more transportative. As a reluctant yogi, I’m surprised to find myself connect with this practice far more than I ever have in a studio.

The spa is just as enjoyable in summer (Tom Young)

My trips to the Alps have historically been defined by two activities: skiing in winter and hiking in the summer. But this trip showed me that I’ve barely scratched the surface in terms of the activities the Alps offer; and they don’t have to cost the earth.

Travel essentials

Getting there

Travel to Serre Chevalier flight-free by taking the Eurostar to Paris, followed by the Intercités de Nuit sleeper train to Briançon.

Staying there

The Le Grand hotel is virtually on top of the ski lift in Serre Chevalier.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our best Paris hotel reviews