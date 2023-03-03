How to explore the world’s first Unesco trail responsibly and sustainably

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s Unesco Trail is a world-first of its kind. Created to encourage tourists to stay longer, visit year-round and enjoy the country responsibly, the trail pulls together its 13 Unesco-listed destination-based sites, spanning the gorgeous rolling hills and dark skies of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere in Scotland’s south, to the dramatic islands of St. Kilda, and the neolithic Orkney and Shetland geopark archipelagos, in the far north.

Overtourism and car dependency remains an issue in many of Scotland’s beauty spots, like the Isle of Skye, but tourism chiefs at VisitScotland hope that the Unesco Trail will encourage visitors to think of ways to act more sustainably, responsibly and practically.

“VisitScotland is collaborating with the Scottish tourism industry, to develop Scotland as a globally recognised responsible destination by inspiring and influencing visitors to make sustainable choices at all stages of their journey,” said VisitScotland’s Senior Responsible Tourism Manager, Lyn Donnelly.

“By encouraging visitors to consider responsible ways to enjoy their holiday, Scotland’s landscapes, heritage and communities, the qualities that make our country stand apart, can be protected for future generations.”

Stargaze at one of Scotland’s biospheres (Richard Franks)

Visitors can follow the principles of the Unesco trail simply by staying longer in a location, ditching the car in favour of guided group tours, hiring bicycles, or taking the train.

“We are working with tourism businesses and events to help them meet their net zero targets and create products and experiences that are inclusive and sustainable,” said Donnelly. “Meanwhile, partnerships with rail operators, including LNER, Caledonian Sleeper and ScotRail, are boosting our sustainable travel message even further.”

Want to follow the road less travelled, but conscious of travelling by car everywhere? Fancy learning campfire skills, but don’t know where to start? Thinking of catching a gig in Glasgow, but want to boost your eco credentials at the same time? The Unesco Trail has it all. Here’s how to get started in the Lowlands.

Glasgow City of Music

You can’t get much more sustainable than travelling by foot, and Glasgow Music City Tours do exactly that on a two-hour whizz around this designated Unesco city of music. Led by local guide and music journalist Fiona Shepherd, you’ll hear tales of punk anarchy in Glasgow, learn how local bands like Simple Minds, Primal Scream and Franz Ferdinand cut their teeth in small venues, and discover why the Barrowland Ballroom is loved by so many.

Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom (Richard Franks)

Tours end at Mono, a music venue, record shop, and vegan cafe where famous musicians are regularly spotted. If you’re feeling inspired afterwards, a tour of the National Piping Centre offers an opportunity to try your hand at the bagpipes.

One Glasgow events space is at the forefront of the net zero practice. SWG3 in Glasgow’s west end is the world’s first known venue to collect body heat and store it, to later be reused to heat or cool the venue.

“BODYHEAT is our exciting new heating system that captures the ‘waste’ heat generated from the crowds of gig goers and clubbers, and then uses that energy to heat or cool a space, either at the time, or at some point in the future, by storing the energy underground using boreholes – much like a battery,” said SWG3 Operations Director, Bob Javaheri.

Give the bagpipes a go at the National Piping Centre (Richard Franks)

Electricity used to run the BODYHEAT system comes from 100 per cent renewable sources; it’s also hoped that the eventual disconnection of SWG3’s gas boilers will eliminate their carbon footprint altogether.

Now you really have no excuse to stand still at a gig.

Scotland’s overlooked beautiful south

Tucked away in the wild sprawls of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere is Nithbank House: a five-star B&B whose country estate was once the private residence of the Chamberlain to the Duke of Queensberry. Nithbank’s boutique offering consists of two regal suites, plus extras consiting of everything from wellies to headtorches. This ensures often costly gear is reused as much as possible, and reduces the need for guests to purchase items they may use just once.

A room at boutique B&B Nithbank (Richard Franks)

Along with local providers, B&B guests can try cycling, paddleboarding, wildlife photography and mindfulness sessions, offered at preferential rates. Meanwhile, in the nearby Galloway Forest Park designated Dark Sky Park, Biosphere Dark Sky Rangers like Elizabeth Tindal are on hand to offer stargazing classes and moonwatching picnics, plus den building and campfire cooking using only sustainable materials. Dumfries & Galloway-based Solway Tours provide group day trips around the Biosphere’s real treasures.

Getting around

Scotland’s landscapes naturally lend themselves to a slower pace of travel, and that’s no different on the Unesco Trail. Many points of the trail can be reached by train from Glasgow, Edinburgh or Inverness, and all other sites can be reached by bus, or in St. Kilda, Shetland and Orkney’s case, by boat. Cycle paths and long distance walking routes are on hand for the more adventurous souls. Traveline Scotland offers handy public transport information.

More information

All 13 designations are mapped out on VisitScotland’s virtual trail, which includes Glasgow City of Music, Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere, Wester Ross, Old and New Towns of Edinburgh, North West Highlands, and more iconic sites. For the full list, and to connect the dots yourself, go to visitscotland.com/unesco-trail.

