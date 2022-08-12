Why West Sweden is Europe’s straight-A student for sustainability

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wind spits water in our faces as we paddle over rolling waves, Klädesholmen retreating onto the horizon. Patrik and I land our kayaks on an uninhabited clutch of rocks where gulls guard their eggs jealously, until we find a comfy perch to sit on for fika, the Swedish ritual of a coffee and cake break. This must be one of the wildest, least traditional fika stops you could make – homemade cinnamon buns and strong black coffee on a deserted islet, with an uninterrupted view of the ocean.

The feelgood factor is immense. And this is a trip to feel good about – not just visiting beautiful Sweden (always a favourite for outdoorsy pursuits and comfort foods) but West Sweden in particular, a rising star on Europe’s sustainable travel scene. The region, which extends to the lovely city of Gothenburg as well as lovely wild swathes of coast and countryside such as Bohuslän and Orust, wants to make eco-friendly travel simple with a new initiative, Stepping up Sustainability. Launched in November 2021, it effectively curates around 450 local businesses and accommodation options all committed to reducing their environmental impact, leaving sustainability-conscious travellers to book, experience and feel great about their trip.

In 2021, Gothenburg was named the world’s most sustainable city for the fourth time in a row, and its green lifestyle feels baked in when I arrive at its Central Station on a sunny spring day. Locals whizz about on bikes, hop on electric trams or rent sustainably designed electric boats to buzz around the city’s harbour.

Paddling around Klädesholmen island with Patrik Forsling (Jacob Little)

The city centre is designed to be pedestrian-friendly – I wander around canals, bridges, parks, a huge botanical garden and a public sauna, and spot few cars along the way. Ninety-five per cent of the city’s hotels are also eco-certified, meeting the region’s environmental and sustainability standards. All meat served within the city – at restaurants like Noot Nordic Kitchen, which champions wild and foraged ingredients – must be organic. Gothenburg is also a hub for thrifted and vintage clothes, surely the most fun way to shop sustainably. If Sweden’s most famous eco-crusader, Greta Thunberg, did city breaks, they’d definitely happen here.

But the region’s sustainability efforts haven’t stopped at Gothenburg’s city limits. Getting out to the wild coastline, to explore the thousands of islands that pepper it, is simple – Sweden’s public transport system is terrifyingly efficient. Bus, train and ferry timetables to the islands are all designed to align perfectly and run like clockwork, shunting me about without the delays, hefty ticket prices and timetabling panic I’ve come to expect from Britain’s network. And if you prefer hiring your own wheels, you can rent the latest lean, green eco-machine to come out of West Sweden. For the second half of my trip, I whizz around in the Polestar 2, an electric car part-owned by Gothenburg-based Volvo, finding charging points in plentiful supply as I go.

My first island-hop is to Hönö, a quick ferry ride away from Gothenburg. It’s got a lively year-round population, so who better to explore it with than someone who knows it inside out? Making friends is always a bit of a stumbling block in a new country, but the Swedes have solved that problem, too. The region’s endearing Meet The Locals scheme hooks up visitors with welcoming volunteers from all over the region for the day. Sign up and you can hike along the Gothenburg Canal with Alf, take a tour of Torun’s wildlife garden or go road cycling with Pontus around Mariestad.

Just-caught Swedish seafood for lunch (Jacob Little)

My Swedish matchmaker puts me in touch with Hönö local Sarah Lycksten, who shares my obsession with wild swimming. We hike the island’s coast path in the sunshine and swim off the rocks in crystal-clear water at one of Hönö’s beautiful “salt baths” – an outcrop with a ladder leading down to a deep, still rock pool. We chat so much on the walk home that we end up at Sarah’s place, where I get to meet her newly hatched chicks and nose around her backyard photography studio. It’s the kind of relaxed, sociable day you rarely get to experience in a brand-new place, and I’m grateful for the intro.

Next on my island-hopping itinerary is Klädesholmen. Once home to a busy fishing port, it’s still well-known for its pickled herring – and now there’s a new ocean dweller drawing in the crowds. Salt & Sill, Sweden’s first ‘floating hotel’, bobs in a sheltered harbour to the north of the island. Run off underwater currents and serving fish caught just metres away, this innovative design is a cluster of wood-clad rooms, a restaurant and a floating sauna, all moored on the edge of the island.

This is where I find myself traversing the high seas in search of fika. One of the best – and most planet-friendly – ways to explore West Sweden’s coast and islands is by kayak. My guide Patrik Forsling’s forefathers, stretching back generations, were fishermen. These days, like many locals, he’s swapped herring for hospitality; as part of Kayaktiv, he paddles the archipelago with visitors on day trips and week-long camping adventures. I join Patrik in a double kayak and we leave the calm waters of the harbour behind. Soon we’re out to sea, coasting up to our tiny islet for a refreshment break.

With 8,000 islands to choose from in West Sweden’s archipelago, it’s hard to play favourites; but I love the laid-back pace of Dyrön, 43 miles and a quick ferry ride from Gothenburg. Dyrön was sustainable long before that became a buzzword, simply because there have never been cars on this dinky but delightful island. Locals transport their chattels from the ferry to their homes in carts, on pushbikes or on electric scooters. And, unlike many holiday hotspot islands here, Dyron’s not just buzzy in the summer months. The 600 permanent inhabitants work to keep it open in every season. (For the authorities, Stepping up Sustainability is just as preoccupied with encouraging visitors outside of the summer months – and ensuring local jobs – as clean energy and sustainable stays.)

Annika Kristensson on the island of Dyrön (Jacob Little)

“Many other islands are very closed and quiet in the winter months. On Dyrön, we’ve clubbed together to ensure transport, food, events and hiking trails keep going, so that we can be a year-round island,” explains Annika Kristensson. She runs a cosy guesthouse on the island, when she’s not busy driving a ferry to the mainland, or volunteering to help run the island’s waffle café, events space or seafood restaurant.

Annika’s dad, she tells me proudly, was part of the group of pension-age volunteers who hand-built the Dyröleden, a three-mile, round-island coastal path. Steep in places (an encouraging sign tells me I need “healthy legs” to tackle it), but offering stunning ocean views around every corner, it passes Stone-Age forest settlements, hidden sandy beaches and a rocky ravine on its ramble around Dyrön. My hike feels amazingly wild for such a small island – and one that’s so easily reached from the region’s capital.

At the far southern point I find Dyrön’s electrically-heated community sauna, which visitors can book for private use, and this evening I have it all to myself. With a huge picture window above the stove looking out to the West Sea, and a platform with a ladder leading down to the water outside for a bracing post-sauna dip, it’s the perfect place to toast the sunset – not to mention the West Sweden communities working to keep these beautiful spaces special for the future.

Wild swims off Sweden’s west coast (Jacob Little)

Travel essentials

Getting there

You can get to Gothenburg entirely by train from the UK. Take the Eurostar to Brussels, then a German ICE train on to Cologne. From there, take a local train to Hamburg where you can connect to a train to Copenhagen. From there, direct trains run to Gothenburg.

Staying there

Hotel Eggers, one of Sweden’s oldest hotels bang in the centre of Gothenburg, has an old-fashioned, Belle Époque feel, but right-up-to-date eco credentials. The hotel is powered entirely by electricity from its own wind turbine. Doubles from £137; hoteleggers.se/en

Wild swimmers will love Salt & Sill, Sweden’s first ‘floating hotel’, which runs off underwater currents from the ocean below the motel-style rooms. Dive straight into the water from the decking of the adjoining sauna raft. Doubles from £153; saltosill.se

Skärgårdshotellet on Hönö harbourside is a laid-back coastal bolthole that uses ingredients sourced from the island in its fabulous breakfasts. Doubles from £101; skargardshotellethono.se/sv

Stay on the car-free island of Dyrön at locally-owned Annika på Dyrön, where the guesthouse sleeps 16 and a tiny, traditional cottage next door sleeps four. Annika can book the island’s electric sauna for you. Trålverket, Dyrön’s popular seafood restaurant, delivers locally-caught fish to the door. Beds from £28; dyron.se

More information

Find out more about West Sweden and Stepping Up Sustainability.