Travel questions

Tips please on what to see and do on Fuerteventura

Simon Calder answers your questions on keeping busy in Fuerteventura, entry into Spain and train-strike refunds

Tuesday 23 April 2024 06:00
The town of Morro Jable as seen from a beach on the Atlantic island
The town of Morro Jable as seen from a beach on the Atlantic island (Getty/iStock)

Q I am off to Fuerteventura, staying in Costa Calma. What do you recommend for me to do while my husband windsurfs all day?

Martina V

A Fuerteventura is the closest of the Canary Islands to Africa – as close as 60 miles to the shore of Morocco. I have to be entirely honest and say: having visited all the Canaries, I have found Fuerteventura the least appealing.

