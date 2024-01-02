What do you do when your passport runs out of pages?

Q What happens when there are no pages left to stamp in a UK passport but it hasn’t expired? We travel to Spain a lot. I have extra pages on a new passport, but my wife doesn’t on her current passport.

David B

A If you plan to travel no further than the European Union and the wider Schengen area (including Iceland, Norway and Switzerland), don’t worry about your passport filling up. After Brexit, the UK asked for citizens to become “third-country nationals” in the eyes of the EU.