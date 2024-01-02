Jump to content

Ask Simon Calder

What do you do when your passport runs out of pages?

Simon Calder answers your questions on overused passports, how much compensation to expect for expenses due to train cancellations, and why Eurostar can’t just run from Ebbsfleet instead

Tuesday 02 January 2024 06:30
Though it is a compelling destination, taking frequent trips to Spain can leave travellers with the problem of a full passport

(Getty/iStock)

Q What happens when there are no pages left to stamp in a UK passport but it hasn’t expired? We travel to Spain a lot. I have extra pages on a new passport, but my wife doesn’t on her current passport.

David B

A If you plan to travel no further than the European Union and the wider Schengen area (including Iceland, Norway and Switzerland), don’t worry about your passport filling up. After Brexit, the UK asked for citizens to become “third-country nationals” in the eyes of the EU.

