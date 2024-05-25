Jump to content

Travel Questions

Why don’t rail firms offer last-minute cheaper fares for half-empty trains?

Simon Calder answers your questions on airfares, luggage charge refunds, how general elections affect holidays, and last-minute rail offers

Saturday 25 May 2024 06:00
Comments
Fares for people who walk up and want a ticket on the next available train are usually high
Fares for people who walk up and want a ticket on the next available train are usually high (Getty)

Q Do you know why rail companies don’t offer last-minute price cuts for tickets on trains that otherwise would run half-empty – like yellow-sticker items in a supermarket?

LW

A I happen to be travelling on a rush-hour train between London Waterloo and Wimbledon as I am writing back to you, which is probably a good place to start.

Comments

