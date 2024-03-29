Why don’t UK airports take a leaf out of Ireland’s book?

Q I read your article on preclearance through US formalities and Edinburgh airport’s plans to adopt it. Why has no UK airport taken up the concept before now? And if Edinburgh does it, will there be a rush from other airports to follow?

Philip B

A Preclearance is a marvel. Anyone who has had the misfortune to arrive at a busy US airport on the third plane to touch down from Europe in quick succession will confirm that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) formalities can take an age. Two hours is not unusual at the height of summer.