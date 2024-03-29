Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Why don’t UK airports take a leaf out of Ireland’s book?

Simon Calder answers your questions on airport preclearance, spending Christmas in Cancun, and how to book a two-stop trip to America

Friday 29 March 2024 18:11
Comments
<p>Border control: Edinburgh airport is considering running operations similar to those at Shannon and Dublin in Ireland</p>

Border control: Edinburgh airport is considering running operations similar to those at Shannon and Dublin in Ireland

(Getty)

Q I read your article on preclearance through US formalities and Edinburgh airport’s plans to adopt it. Why has no UK airport taken up the concept before now? And if Edinburgh does it, will there be a rush from other airports to follow?

Philip B

A Preclearance is a marvel. Anyone who has had the misfortune to arrive at a busy US airport on the third plane to touch down from Europe in quick succession will confirm that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) formalities can take an age. Two hours is not unusual at the height of summer.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in