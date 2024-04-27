Why is it cheaper to go to Dubai than Turkey in June?

Q I am planning a 10-day, all-inclusive sunshine holiday in June. Why am I seeing prices for Dubai cheaper than for Lara Beach in Turkey?

JLG

A June is a superb time to travel in Europe. The sense of spring freshness lingers; the crowds of July and August have yet to arrive; and prices are significantly lower than the summer peak. Yet, you have evidently found an anomaly. How can it be that flying twice as far can possibly offer cheaper holidays than one of the Mediterranean’s best-value destinations?