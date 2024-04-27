Why is it cheaper to go to Dubai than Turkey in June?
Simon Calder answers your questions on a Dubai pricing anomaly, delayed Esta applications, expiry dates on passports, and Venice’s ‘cultural congestion charge’
Q I am planning a 10-day, all-inclusive sunshine holiday in June. Why am I seeing prices for Dubai cheaper than for Lara Beach in Turkey?
JLG
A June is a superb time to travel in Europe. The sense of spring freshness lingers; the crowds of July and August have yet to arrive; and prices are significantly lower than the summer peak. Yet, you have evidently found an anomaly. How can it be that flying twice as far can possibly offer cheaper holidays than one of the Mediterranean’s best-value destinations?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies