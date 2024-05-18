Can we still go to the Euros without a financial penalty?

Q I live in London but have Scottish heritage and am tempted, with a couple of pals, to go to Munich for the opening match of Euro 2024 between Scotland and Germany. We’d be happy to be in the fan zone, assuming there is one, because I don’t suppose there will be any tickets left. But could we spend a few days there at an affordable price?

Brian J

A The hosts of the summer festival of football, Germany, play their opening match against Scotland on Friday 14 June at the Munich Football Arena (home of FC Bayern Munich). Judging by the success of the World Cup when Germany hosted it in 2006, the whole European tournament is likely to be well organised and fun. The Munich fan zone is the Olympiapark, with bands playing, big screens for the match and even poetry readings.