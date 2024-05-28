Hotel building work is a major pain – can we transfer without stumping up more?

Q We are facing a holiday nightmare. We’ve booked and paid in full for our trip to Orlando, Florida, in six weeks. However, we’ve just been informed the hotel is being refurbished. We want the holiday company to move us to another hotel, but they won’t without us paying extortionate amounts more. Any advice?

Mark B

A There is never a good time to refurbish a hotel while simultaneously remaining open to guests. But for properties in central Florida, July is among the least bad spells: it is typically the wettest month of the year, and not as busy (or as profitable) as Christmas/new year, spring break or Thanksgiving weekend. So I am not surprised that your chosen hotel is having work done. The question is: how badly will it impact your stay?