Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Why is there no Northern Ireland to Kintyre ferry?

Simon Calder looks at a missing ferry link, Atol protection and a carousel issue

Saturday 28 October 2023 06:30 BST
Comments
<p>The harbour in the village of Tarbert Loch Fyne in Scotland’s Kintyre peninsula</p>

The harbour in the village of Tarbert Loch Fyne in Scotland’s Kintyre peninsula

(Getty/iStock)

Q Why is there no ferry service between Northern Ireland and Kintyre? It seems an obvious link, to me. It would allow a journey to be constructed through the west of the UK that allows Scotland to be easily combined with Northern Ireland. Imagine an itinerary that included Titanic Belfast, the Giant’s Causeway, Derry and the Western Isles. Londonderry to Islay or Campbeltown would be ideal candidates.

Mark Ogilvie

A The distance between the Antrim coast of Northern Ireland and the southern tip of the Kintyre peninsula in western Scotland is only 12 miles at its closest. But all ferries from Northern Ireland to Scotland currently serve Cairnryan in the far southwest. The road journey from Cairnryan to the Kintyre peninsula takes many hours.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in