Are there Paddington trains to Worcester this Sunday?

Q Regarding the latest industrial action by train drivers: I need to travel from London Paddington to Worcester. Great Western Railway says that even though there is no strike on Sunday 4 February, no trains will run on the route. GWR says to travel on Monday 5 February instead – but this is a strike day. This is chaos and it is impossible for customers to navigate the mess. Can you explain?

Nieve T

A The train drivers’ union, Aslef, is engaged in a long and bitter dispute over pay and working arrangements with the 14 English train operators that are directed by the Department for Transport. The union is demanding a decent no-strings pay offer, while ministers insist that even a modest pay rise from the current average of £60,000 per year to £65,000 is contingent on wide-ranging reforms – such as making Sunday part of the working week for all train drivers.