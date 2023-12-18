Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ask Simon Calder

Do airlines take advantage of a UK passport anomaly?

Simon Calder answers your questions on passport validity and Florida

Monday 18 December 2023 19:34
Comments
<p>British passports used to be issued for up to 10 years and nine months</p>

British passports used to be issued for up to 10 years and nine months

(Simon Calder)

Q My passport is valid until April 2024 but I was denied entry to a flight to Spain because over 10 years had elapsed since the passport was issued. My family had to travel without me. Is there no responsibility for the airline to flag this issue at the point of booking or check-in? I suspect they are happy for a few passengers not to travel because it means they can overbook flights.

Jon B

A I am sorry you fell foul of the decision by the UK to be subject to the European Union’s unusual rules on passport validity. Before the Brexit agreement took effect at the start of 2021, British passports could be used in the EU up to and including the expiry date. Some campaigners on the Leave side of the referendum claimed that red tape would not change. But after the democratic vote to leave the EU, the UK asked to become subject to the same rules as more than 60 other countries, such as Guatemala, East Timor and Samoa.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in