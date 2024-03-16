Why are our holiday flights cheaper from London?

Q We love Austria in summer, and Kitzbuhel in particular. This morning we found a one-week holiday at the Hotel Maria Theresia on 15 June from Newcastle. We were quoted £1,022 each. The same holiday from Gatwick was £695. How can travel companies justify such a difference?

Paul C

A I agree that Austria in summer is a joy. A week at a top hotel including flights from London Gatwick looks good value at £695. I agree, though, charging 47 per cent more for the privilege of flying from Newcastle rather than Sussex looks steep. Certainly, the extra distance (about 170 miles or 20 minutes’ flying) implies a certain increase in costs. Holiday companies may also point out that the costs of operating a small base are, per passenger, are significantly higher than that at a large airport such as Gatwick. But taken together these do not amount to anything like an extra £327 per person.